Azerbaijan Reveals Foreign Trade Performance For 1Q2026
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this marks a decrease of $2.64 billion or 21.9% compared to the same period last year.
The data also shows that exports accounted for $5.4 billion of total trade, while imports stood at $4 billion. Over the past year, exports declined by $984 million or 15.4%, while imports fell by $1.65 billion or 29.3%.
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