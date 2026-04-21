Azerbaijan Reveals Foreign Trade Performance For 1Q2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $9.4 billion from January through March 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this marks a decrease of $2.64 billion or 21.9% compared to the same period last year.

The data also shows that exports accounted for $5.4 billion of total trade, while imports stood at $4 billion. Over the past year, exports declined by $984 million or 15.4%, while imports fell by $1.65 billion or 29.3%.

Consequently, the country recorded a trade surplus of $1.39 billion, which is $675 million, or 1.9 times, higher than the same period last year.