Al-Sisi Tells US Envoy Water Security Is 'Existential', Calls For End To Sudan War

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has told a senior US adviser that Egypt's water security is an“existential issue”, underscoring that Cairo will not compromise on its vital water interests, according to a presidential statement.

During a meeting in Cairo with Massad Boulos, a senior adviser to the US president on Arab and African affairs, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen strategic ties between Egypt and the United States, alongside a range of pressing regional developments.

Talks focused heavily on the conflict in Sudan, with Al-Sisi calling for intensified international efforts to end the war and ease humanitarian suffering. He reaffirmed Egypt's support for Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while rejecting any form of external interference.

The president also welcomed international pledges of €1.5bn announced at a recent conference in Berlin to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan. He highlighted Egypt's participation in a quadrilateral mechanism aimed at securing a ceasefire and launching a comprehensive political process.

For his part, Boulos praised Egypt's role in supporting stability in Sudan and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to close coordination with Cairo and regional partners.

The meeting also addressed developments in Lebanon, with Al-Sisi commending US efforts to secure a ceasefire, as well as broader regional issues, including the situation in the Horn of Africa.

Al-Sisi further welcomed an agreement between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the M23 group to expand a regional ceasefire monitoring mechanism, expressing Egypt's support for international efforts to restore stability. He reiterated Cairo's rejection of any actions that could undermine security in the Horn of Africa.

The statement said both sides emphasised the need to de-escalate tensions and prioritise political solutions to ongoing regional crises.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Boulos conveyed greetings from US President Donald Trump and praised what he described as Al-Sisi's“wise” leadership, stressing the importance of continued coordination between the two countries.