US-Iran Talks Hang In Balance As Mistrust Complicates Pakistan Diplomacy

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Diplomatic efforts to stabilise the ceasefire between the United States and Iran entered a delicate phase on Monday, as both sides sent mixed signals over the prospects of a new round of talks in Pakistan. Iranian officials stressed that deep-rooted mistrust of Washington remains a key obstacle to progress.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said the Iranian people would“not bow to force,” adding that honouring commitments is“the justified logic of any dialogue.” His remarks signalled that Tehran views any diplomatic breakthrough as contingent on concrete guarantees rather than political messaging alone. He also pointed to recent US actions, alongside a long history of strained relations, as reinforcing perceptions that Washington is seeking capitulation rather than a balanced agreement.

In Washington, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that JD Vance, the American vice president, remained in the US and had not yet departed for Pakistan, despite earlier indications from US President Donald Trump that a delegation would travel to Islamabad ahead of the ceasefire deadline in the coming days. The source added that while the delegation had not yet left, plans to travel remained in place.

Reuters also cited a senior Iranian official as saying Tehran was“seriously and positively” considering participation in potential talks, although no final decision had been reached. The official noted that Pakistan is working to ease the US blockade on Iranian ports, an issue Tehran views as a major barrier to re-engagement. Two days earlier, Iran's deputy foreign minister said no date had been set for the next round of discussions, emphasising the need to first establish a“framework of understanding.”

The contrast between cautious openness from some Iranian officials and firmer public rhetoric elsewhere suggests Tehran is seeking to preserve negotiating space without appearing to concede under military or economic pressure. It also points to unresolved disputes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian port access, remaining central to the diplomatic impasse.

Meanwhile, China called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire and urged the maintenance of normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, amid growing international concern over the crisis's impact on global energy markets and supply chains.

The Kremlin said it hoped negotiations would continue and that all parties would avoid a return to military confrontation, adding that Russia is not acting as a mediator but remains ready to assist if needed.