Keller Williams Expands Into Egypt With Master Franchise Agreement

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Keller Williams Realty (KW), one of the world's largest real estate franchise networks by agent count, has announced its entry into the Egyptian market as part of its ongoing international expansion strategy.

The company has awarded a master franchise in Egypt to a partnership between RED, co-founded by Khalid Bahig and Mohamed Banany, and ANCHOR Development & Management, founded by Ahmed Ghoneim.

Bahig has been appointed Chairperson and CEO of KW Egypt. He previously served as CEO of Coldwell Banker Egypt, where he played a key role in introducing more structured sales practices to the local brokerage sector. He currently leads RED, a platform specialising in property marketing and brokerage services.

Banany, a former Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Coldwell Banker Egypt, will join the board of KW Egypt. Ghoneim, founder of ANCHOR Development & Management, will serve as Regional Operating Principal and board member, overseeing operations alongside Bahig and Banany.

According to the company, RED will become the first KW franchise office in Egypt in the first quarter of 2026, serving as a base for operations, agent training, and technology deployment.

KW's international arm, Keller Williams Worldwide, reported selling more than 84,500 units outside the United States and Canada in 2025, marking a 2.7% year-on-year increase. Total sales volume reached $20.9bn, up 21.4% compared to the previous year.

Egypt becomes the second African market for KW after South Africa. The company said it continues to evaluate further expansion opportunities across Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, with a focus on markets offering stable regulatory environments and mature real estate sectors.

The move comes as Egypt's property market continues to attract regional and international players, supported by strong population growth, ongoing urban expansion, and sustained development activity.