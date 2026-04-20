US Partially Limits Intelligence Sharing With Seoul On North Korea-Related Technology

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 21 (IANS) The United States has partially limited South Korea's access to intelligence on North Korea-related technology collected via satellites, military officials said Tuesday, following a controversy over the unification minister's disclosure of information on the North's nuclear facility.

But as the allies have been normally sharing information in regard to surveillance on North Korea, such as the North's missile launch activity, the South Korean military has no problem in maintaining its readiness posture, according to the source.

Washington's move came as Unification Minister Chung Dong-young referred to North Korea's Kusong region as one of the sites hosting the country's uranium enrichment facility at a parliamentary session last month in a rare public disclosure of information on North Korea.

"It's true that the US side has been restricting sharing parts of North Korean intelligence collected through satellites from early this month," a senior military official said. "(The restricted sharing of intelligence) is related to information regarding parts of North Korea's technology."

The official did not disclose details about the restricted information, but it is presumed to be related to North Korea's nuclear programmes, Yonhap news agency reported.

He stressed the US move did not affect the South Korean military's readiness posture, noting that intelligence sharing between the allies on "critical" North Korean military activities, including its missile launches, was being carried out "as usual."

Chung told lawmakers that North Korea is running another uranium enrichment facility in the northwestern region of Kusong, along with previously reported ones in Yongbyon and Kangson.

The US has reportedly complained about Chung's disclosure of the information, which it believes was based on intelligence shared by Washington. The unification ministry said last week Chung made the remarks based on "open information."

Chung on Monday expressed regret over accusations that his remarks constituted an information leak, stressing that his reference to Kusong was intended to explain South Korea's North Korea policy.