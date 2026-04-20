NDC Highlights Achievements Of Ten Major AI Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Cabinet-level National Development Council, (NDC) on April 17 praised the achievements of theattained in cooperation with other ministries and agencies, highlighting Taiwan's commitment to advancing governance effectiveness and social resilience.

According to the NDC, the government has accelerated the application of artificial intelligence technologies in public services, citing the Public Sector AI Playbook published by the ministry of digital affairs in April. The MODA also launched the TryAI website, a one-stop AI application development and testing platform, to enhance administrative efficiency and service quality, the council said.

Medical AI applications are helping reduce the burden on health care personnel while enabling the public to receive more timely and accurate services, the NDC said.

The ministry of health and welfare held the Taiwan SMART 50 competition in April to select innovative Substitutable Medical Applications and Reusable Technologies on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (SMART on FHIR) solutions, it added, citing a smart physician order system developed by Yuan Rung Medical Care System that can automatically identify doctor-patient conversations and generate medical records by integrating existing patient data, test results and diagnoses.

The government is also applying AI to enhance disaster monitoring and early warning capabilities, according to the council. The ministry of economic affairs' water resources agency has deployed flood sensors and an Emergency Management Information Cloud system across Taiwan, while the ministry of transportation and communications' Central Weather administration has introduced AI models from Google LLC and Nvidia Corp. to forecast typhoon paths.

The NDC said typhoon tracking prediction errors in 2025 decreased by 10 percent compared with the previous year, demonstrating the effectiveness of AI integration in strengthening disaster preparedness and response.

The council said it will continue working with ministries and agencies to expand the adoption of AI technologies, advance the quality of public services and the overall resilience of society, and strengthen Taiwan's global competitiveness in AI development.

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