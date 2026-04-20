Innovative Two-Head, Double-Station Liquid Line Blow Molding Machine Revolutionizes Small-Container Production
Unmatched Efficiency & Productivity
Featuring a two-head, double-station design, this machine doubles production output compared to traditional single-head models, significantly reducing cycle times. Its fully automated operation ensures seamless bottle formation, trimming, and ejection, minimizing manual intervention and labor costs.
Precision Liquid-linel Marking for Enhanced Usability
The integrated high-precision liquid-level marking system guarantees consistent fill lines, critical for pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food-grade liquids. Each container meets strict industry standards, ensuring compliance and consumer safety.
Energy-Saving & Eco-Friendly Performance
Equipped with servo-driven hydraulic systems and advanced energy recovery technology, the machine reduces power consumption by up to 40%, aligning with global sustainability goals. Its low-noise operation further enhances workplace environments.
Ultra-Stable & Low-Maintenance DesignBuilt with heavy-duty components and intelligent vibration damping, the machine delivers long-term stability even in high-speed production. The self-lubricating system and wear-resistant molds extend service life while reducing downtime.
Smart Automation & User-Friendly Controls
PLC + HMI Touchscreen Interface – Simplifies operation with real-time monitoring and adjustments Defect Detection – Automatically rejects imperfect bottles, ensuring zero-defect output. Quick Mold Change System – Enables rapid switchovers for multi-product flexibility. "This machine redefines small-container manufacturing with its speed, precision, and eco-efficiency," said CEO at Taizhou Huangyan Huatai machine & mould. "It's ideal for brands seeking to optimize production while maintaining top-tier quality."
Applications: ✔ Pharmaceuticals – Precision-dosage bottles ✔ Food & Beverage – Sauce, oil, and dairy containers ✔ Chemicals & Cosmetics – Leak-proof, durable packaging ✔ Household Products – Detergent and disinfectant bottles
Technical Highlights: Capacity: 500ml ~ 3LOutput: Up to 500~700 bottles/hour (varies by size) Materials: HDPE, LDPE, PP, and other blow-moldable plastics
Availability & Customization: The machine supports custom mold designs and is available for immediate order.
About Taizhou Huangyan Huatai Machine & Mould
A leader in blow molding innovation, Taizhou Huangyan Huatai Machine & Mould delivers turnkey packaging solutions for diverse industries, combining German engineering, smart automation, and eco-conscious manufacturing.
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