Innovative Two-Head, Double-Station Liquid Line Blow Molding Machine Revolutionizes Small-Container Production

MENAFN - GetNews) Taizhou Huangyan Huatai Machine & Mould CO, a pioneer in advanced blow molding technology, proudly announces the launch of its next-generation 500ml~3L two-head, double-station liquid line blow molding machine. This cutting-edge solution is designed for high-efficiency, precision, and sustainability, catering to industries requiring small to medium-sized containers with accurate liquid-level markings.

Unmatched Efficiency & Productivity

Featuring a two-head, double-station design, this machine doubles production output compared to traditional single-head models, significantly reducing cycle times. Its fully automated operation ensures seamless bottle formation, trimming, and ejection, minimizing manual intervention and labor costs.

Precision Liquid-linel Marking for Enhanced Usability

The integrated high-precision liquid-level marking system guarantees consistent fill lines, critical for pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food-grade liquids. Each container meets strict industry standards, ensuring compliance and consumer safety.

Energy-Saving & Eco-Friendly Performance

Equipped with servo-driven hydraulic systems and advanced energy recovery technology, the machine reduces power consumption by up to 40%, aligning with global sustainability goals. Its low-noise operation further enhances workplace environments.

Ultra-Stable & Low-Maintenance DesignBuilt with heavy-duty components and intelligent vibration damping, the machine delivers long-term stability even in high-speed production. The self-lubricating system and wear-resistant molds extend service life while reducing downtime.

Smart Automation & User-Friendly Controls

PLC + HMI Touchscreen Interface – Simplifies operation with real-time monitoring and adjustments Defect Detection – Automatically rejects imperfect bottles, ensuring zero-defect output. Quick Mold Change System – Enables rapid switchovers for multi-product flexibility. "This machine redefines small-container manufacturing with its speed, precision, and eco-efficiency," said CEO at Taizhou Huangyan Huatai machine & mould. "It's ideal for brands seeking to optimize production while maintaining top-tier quality."

Applications: ✔ Pharmaceuticals – Precision-dosage bottles ✔ Food & Beverage – Sauce, oil, and dairy containers ✔ Chemicals & Cosmetics – Leak-proof, durable packaging ✔ Household Products – Detergent and disinfectant bottles

Technical Highlights: Capacity: 500ml ~ 3LOutput: Up to 500~700 bottles/hour (varies by size) Materials: HDPE, LDPE, PP, and other blow-moldable plastics

Availability & Customization: The machine supports custom mold designs and is available for immediate order.

About Taizhou Huangyan Huatai Machine & Mould

A leader in blow molding innovation, Taizhou Huangyan Huatai Machine & Mould delivers turnkey packaging solutions for diverse industries, combining German engineering, smart automation, and eco-conscious manufacturing.

















