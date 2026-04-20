DABS, Tajik Officials Stress Accelerating CASA-1000 Project

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Brishna Shirkat (DABS) chief executive officer has discussed strengthening cooperation in the power sector and accelerating work on the CASA-1000 project with Tajik officials.

In a statement, the power utility said CEO Mawlawi Abdulhaq Hamkar met Tajik Energy Minister Daler Juma in the capital, Dushanbe.

The statement added that both sides discussed expanding cooperation in the electricity sector, progress, challenges, and acceleration of the CASA-1000 project, as well as resolving potential issues faced by contractors and strengthening technical coordination.

Hamkar expressed appreciation for the cooperation of Tajik energy officials in coordinating and expediting the project, noting that joint efforts in the energy sector could contribute to regional economic growth and stability.

Meanwhile, Tajik Energy Minister Daler Juma highlighted the strategic importance of the project, saying CASA-1000 is not only a key step in regional connectivity but also a fundamental opportunity to expand energy exchange and economic cooperation.

He also assured continued support for accelerating and coordinating the project's implementation.

According to DABS, the CASA-1000 project is an important regional initiative for electricity transmission between Central and South Asia and its implementation inside Afghanistan has also made notable progress.

ks/sa