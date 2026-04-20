Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DABS, Tajik Officials Stress Accelerating CASA-1000 Project

DABS, Tajik Officials Stress Accelerating CASA-1000 Project


2026-04-20 02:00:44
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Da Afghanistan Brishna Shirkat (DABS) chief executive officer has discussed strengthening cooperation in the power sector and accelerating work on the CASA-1000 project with Tajik officials.

In a statement, the power utility said CEO Mawlawi Abdulhaq Hamkar met Tajik Energy Minister Daler Juma in the capital, Dushanbe.

The statement added that both sides discussed expanding cooperation in the electricity sector, progress, challenges, and acceleration of the CASA-1000 project, as well as resolving potential issues faced by contractors and strengthening technical coordination.

Hamkar expressed appreciation for the cooperation of Tajik energy officials in coordinating and expediting the project, noting that joint efforts in the energy sector could contribute to regional economic growth and stability.

Meanwhile, Tajik Energy Minister Daler Juma highlighted the strategic importance of the project, saying CASA-1000 is not only a key step in regional connectivity but also a fundamental opportunity to expand energy exchange and economic cooperation.

He also assured continued support for accelerating and coordinating the project's implementation.

According to DABS, the CASA-1000 project is an important regional initiative for electricity transmission between Central and South Asia and its implementation inside Afghanistan has also made notable progress.

ks/sa

MENAFN20042026000174011037ID1111006493



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search