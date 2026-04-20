BJP Bagged 10 Pc Seats Unopposed In Anand Local Polls: Gujarat Dy CM​

MENAFN - IANS) Anand, April 20 (IANS) Around 10 per cent of seats in Anand district have been won unopposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stating that the outcome reflects both a lack of opposition candidates and continued public support for the party.​

Addressing public meetings in support of BJP candidates at Samarkha and Anklav on Monday, Sanghavi said:“BJP's uncontested victory on around 10 per cent seats in Anand district is a symbol of the opposition's lack of candidates and the unwavering trust of people in the BJP.”​

He criticised the Congress over its position in the state, saying,“The fact that even in their strongholds, Congress leaders at the state level are unable to field candidates to contest on the party mandate shows that Congress has already been wiped out in Gujarat.”​

During the meetings, Sanghavi paid tribute to former Umreth MLA Govind Parmar, recalling his years of public service and stating, "Such a leader is missed today."​

He said the party had entrusted responsibility to Harshad Parmar to carry forward his work and appealed for his victory with a large margin to fulfil unfinished goals and address public issues.​

Sanghavi also outlined work undertaken by the state government in recent years in sectors including electricity, water, roads, and infrastructure.​

He said the BJP government“is committed to the interests of farmers and the future of youth”.​

Referring to criticism of the state, he said,“Some elements have no work other than defaming Gujarat. The aware people of Gujarat will defeat those with an anti-Gujarat mindset in the elections.”​

Earlier in the day, Sanghavi held an interaction with eminent citizens at the Anand district BJP office in support of BJP candidates, as part of the party's campaign for the local self-government elections.​

He highlighted issues, including the inclusive, all-encompassing work being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in the state.​

He further discussed steps taken by the BJP government to advance the economy through strong financial management, and appealed for overwhelming support to ensure the party's victory in the upcoming elections.​