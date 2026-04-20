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Lebanon Appoints Single Delegation to Lead Talks with Israel
(MENAFN) According to reports, Lebanon has appointed a former ambassador to the United States, Simon Karam, to head its delegation in upcoming talks with Israel.
As stated by reports, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the negotiations will be conducted by a single Lebanese delegation and will be separate from any other diplomatic processes.
He explained that the talks are intended to halt hostilities, end Israeli presence in southern areas, and allow the Lebanese army to deploy up to internationally recognized southern borders.
According to reports, Aoun said Lebanon is facing a choice between continued conflict or negotiations aimed at ending the war and establishing lasting stability.
Reports also note that since early March, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread displacement, based on official figures cited by local authorities.
As stated by reports, a temporary 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was announced by US President Donald Trump, taking effect at midnight on Friday.
As stated by reports, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the negotiations will be conducted by a single Lebanese delegation and will be separate from any other diplomatic processes.
He explained that the talks are intended to halt hostilities, end Israeli presence in southern areas, and allow the Lebanese army to deploy up to internationally recognized southern borders.
According to reports, Aoun said Lebanon is facing a choice between continued conflict or negotiations aimed at ending the war and establishing lasting stability.
Reports also note that since early March, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread displacement, based on official figures cited by local authorities.
As stated by reports, a temporary 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was announced by US President Donald Trump, taking effect at midnight on Friday.
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