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Iranian Parliament Speaker Says Major Gaps Remain in Iran–US Talks
(MENAFN) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Sunday that significant disagreements continue to separate Tehran and Washington, even as diplomatic negotiations show limited signs of progress, according to remarks aired on state television.
He noted that while some issues between the two sides have been resolved, key disputes remain unresolved and a comprehensive deal is still out of reach.
“We have reached conclusions on some issues, but there are still major gaps on others, and we are far from a final agreement,” he said.
Qalibaf stressed that Iran’s negotiating framework is built on mutual, step-by-step commitments from both sides, rather than unilateral concessions.
“It should not be that we fulfill our obligations and then the other side does nothing in return,” he said.
He also pointed to ongoing disagreements between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear program and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, while reaffirming Iran’s stated objective of achieving long-term stability.
“We have goodwill for a sustainable peace,” he said.
In a sharper political tone, Qalibaf argued that the recent US-Israeli military campaign failed to achieve its strategic aims.
“Trump did not achieve his objective of regime change and destroying our offensive and missile capabilities. Iran is not Venezuela,” he said.
His remarks come as indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States continue under Pakistani mediation. The initial round of talks was held in Pakistan last weekend, with discussions reportedly ongoing over a possible follow-up session in Islamabad. The fragile ceasefire, brokered on April 8, remains a key backdrop to the diplomatic efforts.
He noted that while some issues between the two sides have been resolved, key disputes remain unresolved and a comprehensive deal is still out of reach.
“We have reached conclusions on some issues, but there are still major gaps on others, and we are far from a final agreement,” he said.
Qalibaf stressed that Iran’s negotiating framework is built on mutual, step-by-step commitments from both sides, rather than unilateral concessions.
“It should not be that we fulfill our obligations and then the other side does nothing in return,” he said.
He also pointed to ongoing disagreements between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear program and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, while reaffirming Iran’s stated objective of achieving long-term stability.
“We have goodwill for a sustainable peace,” he said.
In a sharper political tone, Qalibaf argued that the recent US-Israeli military campaign failed to achieve its strategic aims.
“Trump did not achieve his objective of regime change and destroying our offensive and missile capabilities. Iran is not Venezuela,” he said.
His remarks come as indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States continue under Pakistani mediation. The initial round of talks was held in Pakistan last weekend, with discussions reportedly ongoing over a possible follow-up session in Islamabad. The fragile ceasefire, brokered on April 8, remains a key backdrop to the diplomatic efforts.
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