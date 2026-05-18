Minnesota Authorizes Crypto Custody For Banks And Credit Unions

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Minnesota lawmakers signing HF 3709 pave the way for state-based banks and credit unions to offer virtual-currency custody services in a nonfiduciary capacity beginning August 1. The measure, signed by Governor Tim Walz, amends state statutes to allow financial institutions to engage third-party service providers or subcustodians to facilitate crypto custody, provided funds are legally and operationally segregated from the institution's assets and not treated as property of the bank or credit union.

According to Cointelegraph, the legislation is positioned within a broader regulatory push to bring crypto custody into regulated financial channels, reducing reliance on unregulated or out-of-state providers and aligning Minnesota institutions with compliance expectations around asset segregation and fiduciary risk controls.

The bill's proponents argued the policy would enable Minnesota-based financial institutions to evolve alongside their customers while protecting residents from opaque or offshore custody arrangements. It takes effect in August and could influence operations across the state's banking and credit-union landscape.

The Minnesota government information portal notes the scale of the state's financial sector: as of May 2025, 240 commercial insured banks operated in Minnesota with about $128 billion in assets, and 82 member-owned credit unions were under the Minnesota Credit Union Network. Minneapolis is home to U.S. Bancorp, the country's seventh-largest bank by assets, underscoring the potential impact on major state institutions.

The policy comes in a broader policy milieu. In Minnesota, lawmakers also advanced a separate bill to ban digital asset kiosks and ATMs in response to incidents of scams targeting residents, signaling a multifaceted approach to crypto-related risk within the state.

The new law authorizes Minnesota banks and credit unions to provide virtual-currency custody services in a nonfiduciary capacity starting August 1. Institutions may use third-party service providers or subcustodians to facilitate custody, with funds segregated from the bank's or credit union's assets and not treated as the institution's property. The change could affect operations across the entire Minnesota financial-services sector, given the size of the state's banking and credit-union markets. The move sits within a broader regulatory context, including federally focused custody initiatives and ongoing discussions about licensing and oversight for crypto firms seeking national charters.

Key takeawaysLegal framework and operational mechanics in Minnesota

HF 3709 amends Minnesota's statutes to permit supervised financial institutions to offer virtual-currency custody services without assuming fiduciary duties. The law explicitly allows engagement with third-party subcustodians or service providers to support custody activities, so long as the funds involved remain segregated from the institution's assets and are not considered property of the institution. The framework thus creates a regulated channel for crypto custody within traditional banking and credit union operations, reducing the governance and insolvency risk associated with unregulated custody arrangements.

From a compliance perspective, the statute emphasizes asset segregation and operational separation, which are core elements of AML/KYC controls and banking supervision. While the law does not establish a broad fiduciary custodial obligation, it signals a move toward formalized oversight of crypto custody activities by Minnesota financial institutions, aligning state policy with evolving best practices in digital-asset stewardship.

Regulatory backdrop: federal charters, custody services, and market dynamics

Beyond state-level changes, the cryptocurrency custody landscape in the United States is shaped by federal regulatory initiatives and the pursuit of national charters. In a separate development, Payward-the parent company of the Kraken exchange-announced it had filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for a national trust company charter intended to provide fiduciary custody and related services primarily for digital assets, subject to regulatory approval.

Historically, the OCC has approved or conditionally approved national-charter applications from other crypto-related firms, including Ripple Labs, BitGo, Circle, Fidelity Digital Assets, and Paxos, with discussions ongoing regarding additional candidates. Reports indicate that regulators are weighing how fiduciary custody fits within a unified national framework, a trend that could shape how state custody provisions, like Minnesota's HF 3709, interface with federal licensing and oversight. This broader regulatory momentum was highlighted in reporting on the sector's evolving charter landscape.

For institutions and firms seeking synchronized operations across state lines, the interaction between state authorization for in-state custody services and federal charter options remains a key area of policy development. The emergence of national trust charters could influence bank and nonbank participants' willingness to provide custody services across multiple jurisdictions, intensifying AML/KYC, licensing, and prudential requirements across the ecosystem.

Policy alignment, risk considerations, and future outlook

The Minnesota statute's design reflects a deliberate policy choice to retain custody capabilities within regulated domestic institutions, fostering in-state competition while mitigating the risks associated with unregulated custody arrangements. The development matters in practice because it has the potential to reshape the custodial outsourcing decisions of Minnesota-based banks and credit unions, with implications for risk management, vendor governance, and regulatory reporting.

From a compliance perspective, the policy underscores the importance of robust third-party risk management, asset segregation, and clear accounting treatment for crypto assets. It also highlights how state-level actions interact with federal licensing trajectories and international-policy considerations, including alignment with AML/KYC frameworks and any forthcoming cross-border regulatory guidance. The ongoing dialogue about national charters and the possible standardization of custody practices points to ongoing uncertainty and the need for institutions to monitor regulatory guidance, licensing pathways, and supervisory expectations as they implement custody offerings.

For market participants, the Minnesota step adds another layer to the evolving custody infrastructure in the United States, particularly for institutions seeking to offer digital-asset services in a regulated banking context. As state policies converge with federal charters and harmonized supervisory expectations, banks and credit unions may reassess their procurement, risk, and governance approaches to crypto custody, potentially impacting licensing, vendor selection, and operational resilience.

Looking ahead, policymakers will likely weigh the balance between enabling regulated custody services and maintaining robust consumer protections. The interaction between Minnesota's framework and federal charter initiatives will be a focal point for institutional risk teams, compliance programs, and legal counsel as custody services mature within the U.S. financial system.

Closing observations: Minnesota's approach signals a measured move toward regulated, domestic custody services within traditional banking structures, while the federal-charter conversation indicates a broader institutional shift toward standardized, scalable digit asset custody. Institutions should track regulatory developments at both state and federal levels to assess licensing requirements, custody governance, and cross-border implications.

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