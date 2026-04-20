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Italy Says Could Be Forced to Revive Coal If Gas Prices Soar
(MENAFN) Italy could be compelled to bring coal-fired power plants back online if natural gas prices climb beyond €70 (about $82) per megawatt-hour, Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin warned on Monday.
Speaking during the 'Holy Grail of Energy' meeting in Milan, Pichetto indicated that current gas prices remain significantly below that level, according to media.
“It is a high figure. Today, we are around 40 euros, while the initial estimates were between 28 and 30 euros,” he said.
Still, he acknowledged that contingency plans remain in place, noting that "coal remains a residual solution, but in case of necessity, we must be ready.”
The minister also firmly dismissed any possibility of resuming gas imports from Russia.
“My personal position coincides with that of the Italian government, which is perfectly aligned with the European Union,” he said, adding: “Any assessments will be made at the European level later on, but as of today, I rule out the return of Russian gas.”
Addressing broader volatility in global energy markets, Pichetto expressed hope that disruptions would ease, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and renewed diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran.
“Here we are really facing surprises day by day, and it is difficult to predict what will happen in the coming days,” he concluded.
Speaking during the 'Holy Grail of Energy' meeting in Milan, Pichetto indicated that current gas prices remain significantly below that level, according to media.
“It is a high figure. Today, we are around 40 euros, while the initial estimates were between 28 and 30 euros,” he said.
Still, he acknowledged that contingency plans remain in place, noting that "coal remains a residual solution, but in case of necessity, we must be ready.”
The minister also firmly dismissed any possibility of resuming gas imports from Russia.
“My personal position coincides with that of the Italian government, which is perfectly aligned with the European Union,” he said, adding: “Any assessments will be made at the European level later on, but as of today, I rule out the return of Russian gas.”
Addressing broader volatility in global energy markets, Pichetto expressed hope that disruptions would ease, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and renewed diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran.
“Here we are really facing surprises day by day, and it is difficult to predict what will happen in the coming days,” he concluded.
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