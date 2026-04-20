No Major Decision Taken In 5 Months Of Governance In Bihar: Tejashwi Criticises NDA, Samrat Choudhary

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 20 (IANS) A fresh political war of words has erupted in Bihar, with Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launching a scathing attack on the newly-formed government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Ever since the government changed in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav has maintained an aggressive stance - questioning not only the functioning of the government but also taking direct jibes at the Chief Minister's leadership and decision-making abilities.

In a strongly-worded post on 'X', Tejashwi accused the NDA government of inaction and lack of vision.

He claimed that the government has wasted a significant portion of its first year without delivering any tangible results.

“This idle NDA government has spent 5 months and 7 days doing nothing - only indulging in lies, deceit, and hypocrisy. Without any direction, vision, road map, or action plan, it has already wasted 43.29 per cent of its first year,” he wrote.

He further claimed that the government has failed to initiate any new work in the past 23 weeks and is merely repeating old rhetoric.

Taking his criticism a step further, Tejashwi alleged that Bihar is no longer being governed independently.

“There hasn't been a Cabinet meeting for months, and now even Cabinet expansion is delayed. Bihar is being run remotely by two Gujarati brothers,” he remarked, an apparent reference to the NDA's central leadership in New Delhi.

He also took a swipe at Samrat Choudhary, suggesting that governance has taken a backseat while optics and social media visibility have taken precedence.

A major issue flagged by the RJD leader is the delay in the Cabinet expansion.

According to political sources, while alliance partners like Janata Dal (United) and others have reportedly finalised their ministerial list, the BJP is yet to complete its selection process.

The delay is being attributed to the party's top leadership being occupied with upcoming elections in other states, particularly West Bengal.

As a result, the expansion of the Samrat Cabinet is now expected only after early May.

Tejashwi also attempted to strike an emotional chord, highlighting Bihar's large youth population and unemployment concerns.

He accused NDA leaders of compromising the state's interests for power and political convenience.

“The price of their rule and indulgence is being paid by Bihar's unemployed youth, students, and hardworking citizens,” he said.

At present, apart from Samrat Choudhary, the government includes Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, both representing the JD(U) quota.