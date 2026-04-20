Palvella Therapeutics To Present QTORINTM Rapamycin Results From Phase 3 SELVA And Phase 2 TOIVA Studies At The International Society For The Study Of Vascular Anomalies World Congress 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) James Treat, MD, Professor of Clinical Pediatrics and Dermatology at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to present clinical results on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET

WAYNE, Pa., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Palvella or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: PVLA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced that two late-breaking abstracts highlighting results from the Phase 3 SELVA and Phase 2 TOIVA studies of QTORINTM 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORINTM rapamycin) were accepted for presentation at the International Society for the Study of Vascular Anomalies (ISSVA) World Congress 2026, taking place May, 19–22, 2026, in Philadelphia. Both abstracts will be presented in a presentation during the late-breaking abstract session. The details are as follows:

Presentation title: QTORINTM 3.9% Rapamycin Anhydrous Gel: Statistically Significant, Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations (Phase 3 SELVA Study) and Cutaneous Venous Malformations (Phase 2 TOIVA Study)

Presenter: James Treat, MD, Professor of Clinical Pediatrics and Dermatology at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Session: Late-Breaking Abstract Session

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

The presentation will be available at the start of the session on the company's website at

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease biotech veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORINTM platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella's lead product candidate, QTORINTM 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORINTM rapamycin), is currently being developed for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations, cutaneous venous malformations, and clinically significant angiokeratomas. Palvella's second product candidate, QTORINTM pitavastatin, is currently being developed for the treatment of disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis. For more information, please visit or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).



QTORINTM rapamycin and QTORINTM pitavastatin are for investigational use only and neither has been approved by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

James Treat, MD, is a paid consultant to Palvella Therapeutics, Inc., and has participated as a site investigator at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for portions of the Phase 3 SELVA study.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act)). These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Palvella, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the management of Palvella. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“likely,”“believe,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,” and other similar expressions or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the presentation of data from clinical trials, Palvella's clinical development plans and related anticipated development milestones, Palvella's plans to pursue Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Palvella's plans to meet with regulatory authorities, Palvella's cash, financial resources and expected runway, Palvella's expectations regarding its programs, including QTORINTM rapamycin and QTORINTM pitavastatin, and its research-stage opportunities, including its expected therapeutic potential and market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the ability to raise additional capital to finance operations; the ability to advance product candidates through preclinical and clinical development; the ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and ultimately commercialize, Palvella's product candidates, including QTORINTM rapamycin and QTORINTM pitavastatin; the outcome of early clinical trials for Palvella's product candidates, including the ability of those trials to satisfy relevant governmental or regulatory requirements; the fact that data and results from clinical studies may not necessarily be indicative of future results; Palvella's limited experience in designing clinical trials and lack of experience in conducting clinical trials; Palvella's limited experience in commercial manufacturing; the ability to identify and pivot to other programs, product candidates, or indications that may be more profitable or successful than Palvella's current product candidates; the substantial competition Palvella faces in discovering, developing, or commercializing products; the negative impacts of global events on operations, including ongoing and planned clinical trials and ongoing and planned preclinical studies; the ability to attract, hire, and retain skilled executive officers and employees; the ability of Palvella to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technologies; reliance on third parties, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations; and the risks and uncertainties described in the filings made by Palvella with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC and available at . The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that Palvella may face. Except as required by applicable law, Palvella does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

Investors

Wesley H. Kaupinen

Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics

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Media

Marcy Nanus

Managing Partner, Trilon Advisors LLC

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