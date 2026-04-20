Qatar Opens Airspace, Foreign Airlines' Operations Resume

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has issued a notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing the gradual resumption of operations for foreign airlines in the State of Qatar via Hamad International Airport.

QCAA stated that this decision follows a comprehensive assessment of the situation, conducted in coordination with all relevant national entities, to ensure the highest levels of readiness and operational efficiency.

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It affirmed that all flights and related operations will be carried out in accordance with the highest internationally recognized safety and security standards, with all necessary measures and precautions in place to safeguard passengers and aviation personnel.

The Authority emphasized that the safety and security of all remain its top priority.