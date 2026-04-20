Assam Minister Urges Caution As Guwahati Reels Under Flash Flood Impact

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 20 (IANS) Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Monday appealed for public cooperation and heightened vigilance as several parts of Guwahati continued to grapple with severe waterlogging following intense overnight rainfall.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the minister said that heavy and unexpected rainfall from Sunday evening to late night led to widespread flooding across key areas of the city, severely disrupting normal life.

Roads in multiple localities were inundated, causing major traffic snarls and leaving commuters stranded for hours.

“In the wake of unprecedented rainfall since last evening, many parts of Guwahati have been submerged, affecting normal day-to-day activities. Authorities are working round the clock to bring the situation under control. We urge citizens to remain alert and extend their cooperation,” he said in a statement.

According to officials, major roads and low-lying areas bore the brunt of the flooding, with water levels rising significantly in several pockets.

Key stretches, including parts of the city's arterial routes, were submerged, impacting vehicular movement and public transport services. Two-wheelers and smaller vehicles were among the worst affected.

The district administration, citing public safety concerns, ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area for the day. The directive covers both government and private schools and colleges.

Authorities said the decision was taken after hours of intense downpour left large sections of the city waterlogged, bringing routine activities to a halt.

Emergency response teams have been deployed, and efforts are underway to clear clogged drains and restore normalcy.

The situation also exposed the city's recurring vulnerability to heavy pre-monsoon showers, with concerns once again being raised over drainage infrastructure.

Several areas continued to remain waterlogged on Monday morning, posing risks to residents and commuters alike.

Officials have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution in flood-affected zones. The administration said it is closely monitoring water levels and weather conditions, adding that further decisions will be taken based on the evolving situation.

Meanwhile, restoration work is ongoing as authorities race against time to ease the impact of the flooding.