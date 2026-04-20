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Clearance Work Begins After Rockfall On Swiss Mountain Titlis

Clearance Work Begins After Rockfall On Swiss Mountain Titlis


2026-04-20 05:28:14
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Following a rockfall on Friday from the Swiss mountain of Titlis, experts will start clearing and assessing safety in the area on Monday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Clearance work begins after rockfall on Swiss mountain Titlis This content was published on April 20, 2026 - 10:43 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Felsräumungsarbeiten am Titlis beginnen am Montag Original Read more: Felsräumungsarbeiten am Titlis beginnen am M

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The mountain funicular railway could remain closed for up to three more weeks.

Depending on the progress of the rock clearance work, a closure of several days to two to three weeks is possible, Titlis Bergbahnen confirmed a report by Swiss public broadcaster SRF to Keystone-SDA. However, visitors could switch to an alternative route.

+ Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicated

During the clearing work, experts will check the stability of the rock.“Our aim is to prevent an uncontrolled fall and possible damage to our infrastructure,” said the mountain railway company. In the end, the boulders will be secured or removed.

The work is being carried out in close coordination with the municipality of Engelberg, the Natural Hazards Commission, geologists and specialist companies.

The rockfall dates back to Friday afternoon. At that time, snow, rocks and debris fell downhill in the Gerschniberg area. There were no people in the affected area at the time of the incident. However, the gondola lift had to be closed.

More More Swiss rockfall image voted press photo of the year

This content was published on Apr 1, 2026 Picture of landslide wins prize in Swiss Press Photo competition.

Read more: Swiss rockfall image voted press photo of the

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Swissinfo

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