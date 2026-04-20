Clearance Work Begins After Rockfall On Swiss Mountain Titlis

The mountain funicular railway could remain closed for up to three more weeks.

Depending on the progress of the rock clearance work, a closure of several days to two to three weeks is possible, Titlis Bergbahnen confirmed a report by Swiss public broadcaster SRF to Keystone-SDA. However, visitors could switch to an alternative route.

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During the clearing work, experts will check the stability of the rock.“Our aim is to prevent an uncontrolled fall and possible damage to our infrastructure,” said the mountain railway company. In the end, the boulders will be secured or removed.

The work is being carried out in close coordination with the municipality of Engelberg, the Natural Hazards Commission, geologists and specialist companies.

The rockfall dates back to Friday afternoon. At that time, snow, rocks and debris fell downhill in the Gerschniberg area. There were no people in the affected area at the time of the incident. However, the gondola lift had to be closed.

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