Clearance Work Begins After Rockfall On Swiss Mountain Titlis
-
Deutsch
de
Felsräumungsarbeiten am Titlis beginnen am Montag
Original
Read more: Felsräumungsarbeiten am Titlis beginnen am M
The mountain funicular railway could remain closed for up to three more weeks.
Depending on the progress of the rock clearance work, a closure of several days to two to three weeks is possible, Titlis Bergbahnen confirmed a report by Swiss public broadcaster SRF to Keystone-SDA. However, visitors could switch to an alternative route.
+ Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicated
During the clearing work, experts will check the stability of the rock.“Our aim is to prevent an uncontrolled fall and possible damage to our infrastructure,” said the mountain railway company. In the end, the boulders will be secured or removed.
The work is being carried out in close coordination with the municipality of Engelberg, the Natural Hazards Commission, geologists and specialist companies.
The rockfall dates back to Friday afternoon. At that time, snow, rocks and debris fell downhill in the Gerschniberg area. There were no people in the affected area at the time of the incident. However, the gondola lift had to be closed.More More Swiss rockfall image voted press photo of the year
This content was published on Apr 1, 2026 Picture of landslide wins prize in Swiss Press Photo competition.Read more: Swiss rockfall image voted press photo of the
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment