Creating Aspirational Minds: The Difference Is How Deeply We Care

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

At Doha College, education goes far beyond academic success. As a not-for-profit British international school, every decision we make is driven by what is best for our pupils-investing in exceptional teaching, inspiring environments, and a breadth of experiences that shape confident, capable young people.

This journey-built on curiosity, confidence, and a strong sense of community-culminates in our 6th Form, where pupils are empowered to lead, think independently, and prepare for the next stage of their lives.

Global recognition

By the Spear's Schools Index, Doha College is ranked the number one school in Qatar, among the top 15 in the Middle East, and among the top 100 in the world. It embodies excellence at every level. Our graduates leave with exceptional academic credentials and the resilience, adaptability, and cultural awareness needed to thrive in a globalised world.

Jerome Scafe, Senior Vice-Principal - Head of Secondary, said:

“It is a real privilege for Doha College to be recognised in the Spear's Top 100 Schools Index. While we are proud of our academic outcomes, this recognition reflects something deeper: the strength of our community, our commitment to pupil well-being, and the quality of our pastoral care.

Within our 6th Form, we create an environment where pupils feel a true sense of belonging, where they are supported to grow not only academically, but as confident, compassionate individuals, ready to make a positive contribution to the world.”

Discover what our 6th Form pupil had to say about their experience with us!

“Doha College has given me more than just an education-it's shaped who I am today. From leading the Model United Nations to excelling in the EPQ, I've gained confidence and skills that will stay with me forever. The guidance from teachers and the career support team has been instrumental in helping me secure a spot at my dream university.”

Jonathan - Class of 2025

6th Form at Doha College: Preparing leaders for a global future

As pupils move into 6th Form, their journey at Doha College becomes increasingly personalised, purposeful, and future-focused. This is a stage where independence grows, ambition takes shape, and every pupil is supported to define their own pathway.

Academic excellence remains central, supported by a broad and rigorous British curriculum and opportunities such as the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), which develops research skills, critical thinking, and intellectual curiosity. However, education at this stage is about far more than examination results alone.

Leadership is woven into everyday life. From pupil-led initiatives and committees to mentoring opportunities and wider community involvement, 6th Form pupils are trusted to shape their environment and contribute meaningfully to the school community.

Recognising the importance of balance and wellbeing, Doha College has invested in enhanced 6th Form common rooms and a new community &Deli Café, creating welcoming spaces where pupils can collaborate, reflect, and connect. These shared environments encourage independence while fostering a strong sense of belonging.

Alongside academic and pastoral support, pupils benefit from personalised university and careers guidance, ensuring they leave Doha College not only with strong outcomes but with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

“Our alumni are a source of immense pride for Doha College. Their successes at leading universities across the world demonstrate the strength of their education and the values they carry forward from our community. As they embark on new journeys, we look forward to keeping in touch and creating new memories through various DCAN events and collaborations.”