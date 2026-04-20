Fake Token Racket Exposed: 14 Arrested In Landi Kotal
SHO Landi Kotal, Ishrat Shinwari, stated that over the past two weeks, operations were conducted at a holding camp near Hamza Baba Shrine, where the suspects were taken into custody. The accused were reportedly involved in illegally collecting money from Afghan families.
Also Read: Three held as fake token racket exposed at Afghan holding camp in Landi Kotal
According to police, those arrested belong to Peshawar and Landi Kotal.
Police officials said the suspects were using fake tokens to extort money from Afghan citizens, prompting immediate action.
The station clerk at Landi Kotal police station, Malik Ayaz Shinwari, confirmed that seven cases have been registered against the arrested individuals. He added that strict action will continue against anyone involved in illegal activities or extortion at the holding camp, with no leniency shown.
It is worth noting that since April 1, around 68,000 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland.
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