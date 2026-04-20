North Korea's Kim Oversees Short-Range Missile Tests, South Condemns Launches

The state news agency KCNA said five tactical missiles were launched to evaluate the power and performance of new warheads.

According to the report, the missiles struck a target on an island about 136 kilometres away, hitting an area of roughly 12.5 to 13 hectares with high precision.

South Korean military said the launches were carried out from near the eastern coastal city of Sinpo, with the missiles flying about 140 kilometres before landing in the sea.

The latest tests mark North Korea's fourth missile launch this month and the seventh so far this year, underscoring an accelerated pace of weapons development.

Pyongyang has continued to advance its missile programme despite international sanctions, focusing on improving accuracy, range and warhead capabilities.

Short-range systems are seen as key to North Korea's battlefield strategy, allowing rapid strikes against regional targets. The tests come amid heightened tensions between North Korea and its neighbours, particularly South Korea and the United States, which regularly conduct joint military exercises in the region.

Such drills are often condemned by Pyongyang as rehearsals for invasion, while Washington and Seoul describe them as defensive in nature.

South Korea's presidential office condemned the launches as“military provocations” and a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Officials urged Pyongyang to halt further tests and return to dialogue, warning that continued launches risk further destabilising the region.

North Korea's missile activity has drawn concern from the international community, with repeated calls for restraint and renewed diplomatic engagement.