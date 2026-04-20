DP World Players Championship To Kick Off From Tuesday

MENAFN - IANS) Nuh, April 20 (IANS) The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) on Monday announced the DP World Players Championship which is scheduled to be held at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Nuh, Haryana, from April 21-24, 2026.

The tournament offers a prize purse of INR 1 crore.

The tournament will see participation of 130 professionals. The strong field at the event boasts of top Indian professionals Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas (all former DP World PGTI Order of Merit champions) as well as Saptak Talwar (2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader), Khalin Joshi and Honey Baisoya (both winners on the DP World PGTI this season) and Angad Cheema (two-time winner on the DP World PGTI last year).

Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja (three-time winner on the DP World PGTI last year) will be the leading foreign name in the field.

Besides Veer Ahlawat and Manu Gandas, the host region of Gurugram and Nuh will be represented by prominent names such as Dhruv Sheoran and Tapendra Ghai (both winners on the DP World PGTI) as well as Manish Thakran and Shivendra Singh Sisodia (both winners on the DP World PGTI NexGen) and Kushal Singh, Manav Bais and Saurav Rathi.

Earlier, Shubhankar Sharma carded a five-under 67 to claim his seventh DP World PGTI title at the inaugural INR 1 crore Boulders Classic played at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club in Hyderabad.

The 29-year-old from Chandigarh dominated the week, finishing at a record 25-under 263 (66-66-64-67), eight shots clear of the field. His winning total set a new benchmark for the lowest aggregate score on the DP World PGTI.

The victory earned Sharma INR 15 lakh and marked his first win on the tour since the McLeod Russel Tour Championship in Kolkata in December 2017. It was also his first professional title worldwide in over eight years, dating back to his triumph at the Maybank Championship, a co-sanctioned event on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour in February 2018.