UAE Faces 3X As Many Cyberattacks Amid Iran War, Recording 600K Attacks

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) State-linked hackers are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to launch increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks against the UAE, as the number of daily attacks has tripled to around 600,000 since the start of the Iran war, a top official said.

Since the escalation began, attacks on the country's digital infrastructure have surged from around 200,000 to 600,000, according to Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government.

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“We used to have 200,000; now we are at about 600,000 attacks,” he confirmed to Khaleej Times.

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These incidents span a wide range of threats, including distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, ransomware, data breaches, data leaks, wiper malware and website defacement, where systems are infiltrated and altered or replaced.

Speaking during a keynote address at the SAMENA Council Leaders' Summit on Wednesday, Al Kuwaiti said that attack methodologies have slightly changed compared to pre-conflict levels, with bad actors now utilising AI, converging fraud and disinformation, as well as multi-stage attacks.

Several industries have been targeted, with government administration taking the most hits, according to a slideshow presented by Al Kuwaiti. Other targeted industries include e-commerce, IT services, event services, automotive, building and construction, luxury goods and jewellery, and oil and gas.

Despite the scale of attacks, Al Kuwaiti said the country's cyber defence capabilities remain intact. Some sectors, particularly financial services, were able to recover within 24 hours, in some cases emerging stronger after the incidents.

The UAE's cyber infrastructure had been“prepared for something like this, or even worse,” he said, pointing to years of cyber drills and preparedness exercises.

On March 16, the UAE Cyber Security Council conducted specialised exercises across sectors to test readiness among government entities.

Speaking in the Maraya podcast hosted by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Al Kuwaiti said the nature of cyber threats has shifted significantly, with artificial intelligence now playing a central role.

“The use of artificial intelligence in cyber warfare was previously non-existent, but today it is widespread,” he said, noting that tools such as ChatGPT and WormGPT are being used to program malicious code, identify vulnerabilities and automate attacks.

Hackers are also using AI to craft highly convincing phishing emails. Unlike earlier attempts that were often easy to spot, these messages are now written with near-perfect fluency and frequently exploit current events to deceive users into clicking malicious links.

These links can deploy ransomware or destructive“wiper” malware, designed not just to steal data but to permanently erase it.

“Imagine a wiper virus infiltrating the unified national registry or hospital databases. It doesn't just steal data; it erases it completely,” Al Kuwaiti said, warning that some attacks have been sophisticated enough to reach backup systems.

Al Kuwaiti said such attacks are often carried out through proxy groups rather than direct state operations, with networks operating globally using cloud infrastructure under assumed identities.

He noted that more than 40 such groups and sympathisers are believed to be involved, with much of the coordination taking place on the dark web.

“This is a hidden world where these networks buy, sell and rent hacking tools, trade in cryptocurrencies, and leak fabricated or stolen data to damage reputations,” he said.

Despite the evolving threat landscape, Al Kuwaiti said the UAE continues to strengthen its cyber defences using advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence.

“While the enemy uses AI for malicious purposes, we use it for protection, deterrence and recovery,” he said.

The UAE Cyber Security Council issues more than 200 daily threat intelligence bulletins to government and private sector entities, enabling rapid responses to emerging risks and helping prevent the spread of attacks across networks.

“Our cyber space is 100 per cent secure,” he said, adding that the country is continuously refining its systems to maintain its position as a global leader in cybersecurity.

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