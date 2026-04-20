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Man Opens Fire on His Own Children in U.S. Louisiana
(MENAFN) A man opened fire on his own family in Shreveport, Louisiana on Sunday morning, killing eight children between the ages of one and 14 and wounding two women in one of the most devastating domestic violence incidents the city has seen in recent memory.
Seven of the victims were the gunman's own children. Among the two women injured was the mother of several of his children.
The rampage began at approximately 6 a.m. local time (1100 GMT). According to Christopher Bordelon, a spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department, the gunman first opened fire on a woman at one residence before driving to a separate location, where he shot and killed seven children.
Officers pursued the suspect after he carjacked a vehicle in an attempt to flee. He was shot and killed by police during that chase, Bordelon confirmed. Authorities also noted the man had a prior arrest in 2019 on a firearms-related charge and was already known to law enforcement.
Investigators are working to piece together the full scope of the tragedy, though authorities have indicated the violence was confined to those connected to the perpetrator. Police believe the attack was "entirely a domestic incident," though there is still much to investigate.
The eighth child killed was not identified as the shooter's own, and the circumstances surrounding that victim's presence at the scene remain part of the active investigation.
Seven of the victims were the gunman's own children. Among the two women injured was the mother of several of his children.
The rampage began at approximately 6 a.m. local time (1100 GMT). According to Christopher Bordelon, a spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department, the gunman first opened fire on a woman at one residence before driving to a separate location, where he shot and killed seven children.
Officers pursued the suspect after he carjacked a vehicle in an attempt to flee. He was shot and killed by police during that chase, Bordelon confirmed. Authorities also noted the man had a prior arrest in 2019 on a firearms-related charge and was already known to law enforcement.
Investigators are working to piece together the full scope of the tragedy, though authorities have indicated the violence was confined to those connected to the perpetrator. Police believe the attack was "entirely a domestic incident," though there is still much to investigate.
The eighth child killed was not identified as the shooter's own, and the circumstances surrounding that victim's presence at the scene remain part of the active investigation.
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