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Progressive Bulgaria Coalition Takes Lead in Early Vote Count
(MENAFN) Preliminary results from Bulgaria’s snap parliamentary election on Sunday showed the Progressive Bulgaria coalition, led by former President Rumen Radev, taking a commanding early lead as official tallies began to emerge.
Data released by the Central Election Commission indicated that, with 14.22% of ballots counted, Progressive Bulgaria secured 43.7% of the vote, according to a TV channel.
Trailing far behind, the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition placed second with 15.22%, while the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria-Union of Democratic Forces bloc followed with 12.49%, the broadcaster reported.
Support for smaller parties appeared more limited, with the Revival party registering 4.91%. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms hovered just above the parliamentary threshold at 4.39%, raising questions about its final standing.
The election features a crowded field, with 14 parties and 10 coalitions vying for seats in the 240-member legislature. To secure a governing majority, a party or alliance must win at least 121 seats.
Separate projections based on parallel vote counts reported by a news agency suggested an even stronger showing for Progressive Bulgaria, estimating its support at around 45%—enough to surpass the majority threshold.
Polling data from the Trend research center projected Progressive Bulgaria winning 134 seats, well ahead of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria-Union of Democratic Forces with 38 seats and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria with 37.
Movement for Rights and Freedoms-New Beginning was forecast to capture 19 seats, while Revival was expected to secure 12.
The Central Election Commission reported that more than 6.5 million citizens were eligible to vote. By 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT), turnout had reached 34.63%.
Bulgaria has faced prolonged political instability since 2021, marked by fractured parliaments, unsuccessful coalition talks, and repeated caretaker governments appointed by the presidency.
Data released by the Central Election Commission indicated that, with 14.22% of ballots counted, Progressive Bulgaria secured 43.7% of the vote, according to a TV channel.
Trailing far behind, the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition placed second with 15.22%, while the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria-Union of Democratic Forces bloc followed with 12.49%, the broadcaster reported.
Support for smaller parties appeared more limited, with the Revival party registering 4.91%. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms hovered just above the parliamentary threshold at 4.39%, raising questions about its final standing.
The election features a crowded field, with 14 parties and 10 coalitions vying for seats in the 240-member legislature. To secure a governing majority, a party or alliance must win at least 121 seats.
Separate projections based on parallel vote counts reported by a news agency suggested an even stronger showing for Progressive Bulgaria, estimating its support at around 45%—enough to surpass the majority threshold.
Polling data from the Trend research center projected Progressive Bulgaria winning 134 seats, well ahead of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria-Union of Democratic Forces with 38 seats and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria with 37.
Movement for Rights and Freedoms-New Beginning was forecast to capture 19 seats, while Revival was expected to secure 12.
The Central Election Commission reported that more than 6.5 million citizens were eligible to vote. By 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT), turnout had reached 34.63%.
Bulgaria has faced prolonged political instability since 2021, marked by fractured parliaments, unsuccessful coalition talks, and repeated caretaker governments appointed by the presidency.
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