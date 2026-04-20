Moph Concludes Third Public Health Sector Football Tournament

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health concluded the third Public Health Sector Football Tournament with wide attendance from leaders and employees across the healthcare sector in a vibrant atmosphere marked by teamwork and positive competition.

The Ministry's Food Safety Department team won the tournament title after defeating the Primary Health Care Corporation team 3–1 in the final match. The match was highly competitive and showed excellent sportsmanship, teamwork, and a shared determination to win. Meanwhile, Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital team secured third place with a 4–1 victory over Naufar Center in the playoff match.

The tournament brought together 40 teams representing various healthcare institutions and featured a range of accompanying activities, including virtual health workshops, awareness booths, and educational stations for participants and the public.

These activities contributed to fostering a spirit of collaboration and healthy competition across departments and institutions, while promoting a culture of sport and physical activity among healthcare professionals.

The tournament was organized under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Health's Human Resources Department, in collaboration with the healthcare sector, as part of the“Employee Wellbeing and Wellness Programme.”

This programme is a national-level joint initiative across the healthcare sector in the State of Qatar and represents a leading model for unifying institutional efforts to promote the physical, mental, and social well-being of healthcare professionals. It reflects the Ministry's belief that employee health is the foundation for sustaining high-quality healthcare services.

Director of the Human Resources Department at the Ministry of Public Health and Chairperson of the Public Health Sector HR Leadership Committee, Ghanim Ibrahim Al Mohannadi commended the tournament's success at multiple levels, highlighting both the high standard of organization and the strong level of participation.

He emphasised that the tournament serves as an excellent example of promoting a culture of teamwork and strengthening team spirit among healthcare professionals.

He noted that the tournament showed strong discipline and commitment, while helping to strengthen communication and foster greater collaboration across departments and healthcare institutions. This, in turn, supports the development of the work environment and improves institutional performance.

Director of the Food Safety Department at the Ministry of Public Health, Wasan Abdulla Al Baker said that the tournament reflects the Ministry's vision of placing community health at the heart of overall development.

It also helps create a positive and motivating work environment that supports employees' physical and mental well-being, ultimately enhancing their performance, productivity, and ability to serve the community effectively. She praised the Ministry's ongoing efforts to encourage a healthy work–life balance and promote wellbeing, contributing to improved performance and a more sustainable work environment that fosters employee satisfaction, loyalty, and a strong sense of belonging within the healthcare sector.

She added that the tournament serves as a platform for strengthening social relationships among employees and encouraging a culture of physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle.

The Ministry of Public Health continues to implement a range of high-quality initiatives to support the health and well-being of the healthcare workforce, recognizing their vital role.

These efforts align with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Health Strategy 2024–2030, promoting a culture of preventive health and teamwork in the workplace while sustaining high performance across the national healthcare sector.