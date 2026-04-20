Lekhwiya Hosts Second Cohort Of Police Academy's Security Command And Staff Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) hosted the second cohort of the Police Academy's Security Command and Staff Programme in a visit aimed at familiarising them with the Force's tasks and duties. Deputy Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Major General Mohammed Mesfer Al Shahwani delivered a lecture outlining Lekhwiya's role in maintaining the country's internal security. During a tour of the Al Duhail Camp, the visiting officers were also shown the equipment and vehicles used in various security operations.