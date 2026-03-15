Ten Female Professionals From Travel Trade Win ATJFB Awards

Air Astra First Officer Sajidina Sultana Soni, NOVOAIR Head of Cabin Service Farzana Yasmin, US-Bangla Sales and Marketing Senior Executive Farhana Yasmin, US-Bangla Customer Service Department Assistant Manager Mousumi Akter, Bengal Airlift Group Chairman Mehnaz Mannan, US-Bangla Cabin Service Manager Mukta Wahid, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Public Relations General Manager Bosra Islam, Riverine Tours Guide Sumaiya Tahmim Bushra, Westin Dhaka Chef Aksa Iqbal, and Royal Arsalan Proprietor Farhana Rahman, won the awards this year.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat handed over the awards to the recipients as the chief guest at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, State Minister Millat said, the initiative by ATJFB to recognize women's contributions in aviation and tourism is highly commendable.

He mentioned, the aviation and tourism sectors play a vital role in Bangladesh's economic development, adding that the government is working to make these sectors more modern, safe, and internationally competitive.

The State Minister also noted that women are now playing increasingly important roles in aviation, tourism, and hospitality sectors as pilots, air traffic controllers, aviation engineers, cabin crew, airport managers, hotel managers, and tourism entrepreneurs.

“The achievements of today's award recipients will inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in these sectors,” he claimed.

ATJFB President Tanzim Anwar and General Secretary Baten Biplob also addressed the ceremony. Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Md Mostafa Mahmud Siddiq, NOVOAIR Managing Director Mofizur Rahman, Rhythm Group (Ethiopian Airlines' General Sales Agent in Bangladesh) Managing Director Sohag Hossain, Bangladesh Tourism Board CEO Nuzhat Yasmin, and former CAAB Chairman Md Mafidur Rahman were also present on the occasion, among others.

Ethiopian Airlines was the power sponsor of the Icon Award. An iftar gathering was arranged following the ceremony in honor of ATJFB members, the award recipients, and dignitaries.

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