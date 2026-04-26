MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the ATESH partisan movement reported this on Telegram.

“Throughout the night, ATESH agents relayed real-time information on drone flights and air defense activity. According to ATESH sources, the active phase began around 21:00 and lasted until 1:30 – several hours of continuous strikes and air defense operations. The attack came in waves from different directions. It ended at approximately 5:30,” the statement said.

The first explosions were recorded in the areas of the Kacha and Belbek airfields. Before the strikes, air defense missile launches were observed, followed by powerful detonations. ATESH agents transmitted this information in real time.

Explosions were also recorded at the Kacha and Belbek airfields and near the town of Saky.

Loud blasts were reported in the Balaklava area, where air defenses were operating intensively near a thermal power plant. After several launches, the systems switched to gun-based weapons.

Ukraine's Defense Forcesoil refinery in Yaroslavl

Explosions were reported across Sevastopol and its outskirts, including Fiolent, Sapun Hill, the city center, and the Bakhchysarai district.

All data on the strikes were passed on to Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces placed a radar station directly next to a children's health camp to protect the Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.