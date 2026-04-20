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Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,050 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,050 Over Past Day


2026-04-20 02:03:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared the update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

In addition to personnel losses, Russia has reportedly lost: 11,884 (+2) tanks, 24,422 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 40,396 (+72) artillery systems, 1,748 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,350 (+1) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 350 (+0) helicopters, 248,558 (+1,427) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,549 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 90,571 (+174) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,132 (+1) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

Read also: General Staff confirms strike on Atlant Aero enterprise in Taganrog, number of other targets in temporarily occupied territories

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on April 19, there had been 166 combat clashes along the frontline, including 35 in the Pokrovsk sector.

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UkrinForm

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