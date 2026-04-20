Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,050 Over Past Day
In addition to personnel losses, Russia has reportedly lost: 11,884 (+2) tanks, 24,422 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 40,396 (+72) artillery systems, 1,748 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,350 (+1) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 350 (+0) helicopters, 248,558 (+1,427) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,549 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 90,571 (+174) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,132 (+1) units of special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: General Staff confirms strike on Atlant Aero enterprise in Taganrog, number of other targets in temporarily occupied territories
As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on April 19, there had been 166 combat clashes along the frontline, including 35 in the Pokrovsk sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment