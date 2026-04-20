UN Security Council To Discuss Russia's Attacks On Ukraine
The Security Council members – Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, Liberia, and the United Kingdom – supported the request. Briefings are expected from Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific Khaled Khiari and Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 15:00 (22:00 Kyiv time).Read also: Ukraine asks UN Security Council to hold meeting over escalation of Russian attacks
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Andrii Melnyk requested the meeting due to intensified Russian shelling and the rising number of civilian casualties.
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