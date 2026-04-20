UN Security Council To Discuss Russia's Attacks On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent in New York, the Council's secretariat said the request for the meeting was submitted by Ukraine following large-scale Russian airstrikes on Dnipro and other Ukrainian cities that took place on April 14.

The Security Council members – Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia, Liberia, and the United Kingdom – supported the request. Briefings are expected from Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific Khaled Khiari and Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 15:00 (22:00 Kyiv time).

Ukraine asks UN Security Council to hold meeting over escalation of Russian attacks

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Andrii Melnyk requested the meeting due to intensified Russian shelling and the rising number of civilian casualties.