UP Weather Update: Severe Heatwave Conditions In Prayagraj Lucknow And Kanpur See Rise In Temperature

Uttar Pradesh faces intense heat on April 20 with very hot, dry conditions across cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and Noida. Prayagraj remains on heatwave alert as temperatures soar statewide.

On April 20, major UP cities like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Noida, and Prayagraj will experience very hot and dry weather. The sky will remain clear in most areas. The situation in Prayagraj is most alarming, as the heatwave continues there. Overall, the heat has become much more intense across the state.

On April 20, Prayagraj's maximum temperature is expected to hit 44°C, the highest in the state. Agra will likely see 43°C, Lucknow 42°C, Kanpur 41°C, and Noida around 39°C. Minimum temperatures will stay between 23°C and 26°C, offering little relief even at night. Humidity will be between 40% and 60%, which might make it feel muggy in some cities.

The IMD predicts clear and dry weather for Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. This will directly cause temperatures to rise steadily. The mercury could touch 44°C or even higher in several cities. Prayagraj's ongoing heatwave signals that other cities might also come under its grip soon. The heat could reach dangerous levels in the next 3-4 days.

It's crucial to take care of your health in this severe heat. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. When you step out, cover your head and wear light-coloured clothes. Avoid going outside between 12 PM and 4 PM, as this is the most dangerous time. Children, the elderly, and sick people need special attention. Drinking ORS, buttermilk, and lemon water can help you beat the heat.

The summer heat in Uttar Pradesh seems to be reaching its peak. On April 20 itself, temperatures in many cities are already above 40°C and are set to rise further. The heatwave in Prayagraj clearly shows that the situation could get more serious. By the end of April, temperatures in the state are likely to touch 45°C, so people need to be extra cautious.