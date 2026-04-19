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US Plans Possible Seizure of Iran-Linked Tankers
(MENAFN) The US military is reportedly preparing to intercept and board oil tankers and commercial ships linked to Iran in international waters in the coming days, according to a report citing US officials.
As stated by reports, the Wall Street Journal said that Washington’s military forces could target vessels operating globally if they are believed to be supporting Iran, particularly if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail to produce an agreement.
The reported strategy is described as part of a broader effort to increase economic and maritime pressure on Tehran, with the aim of compelling Iran to reopen key shipping routes and make concessions related to its nuclear program, which has been central to recent negotiations between the two sides.
Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said on Friday that the Strait remains “completely open” for commercial navigation.
However, according to an IRGC joint command statement released on Saturday, the Strait of Hormuz had returned to its “previous state” under the control of Iran’s armed forces, referencing what it described as an ongoing US blockade on Iranian ports.
Earlier escalation between the two countries began on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and other regional countries hosting US forces.
The conflict was paused on April 8 following a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan. Since then, Washington and Tehran have held discussions in Pakistan, with further talks reportedly being planned in Islamabad.
As stated by reports, the Wall Street Journal said that Washington’s military forces could target vessels operating globally if they are believed to be supporting Iran, particularly if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail to produce an agreement.
The reported strategy is described as part of a broader effort to increase economic and maritime pressure on Tehran, with the aim of compelling Iran to reopen key shipping routes and make concessions related to its nuclear program, which has been central to recent negotiations between the two sides.
Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said on Friday that the Strait remains “completely open” for commercial navigation.
However, according to an IRGC joint command statement released on Saturday, the Strait of Hormuz had returned to its “previous state” under the control of Iran’s armed forces, referencing what it described as an ongoing US blockade on Iranian ports.
Earlier escalation between the two countries began on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and other regional countries hosting US forces.
The conflict was paused on April 8 following a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan. Since then, Washington and Tehran have held discussions in Pakistan, with further talks reportedly being planned in Islamabad.
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