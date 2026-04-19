Brazil, Mexico, Spain Call For Addressing Humanitarian Crisis In Cuba
Madrid: The governments of Brazil, Mexico, and Spain expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis facing the Cuban people, calling for urgent measures to alleviate their suffering.
In a joint statement published by Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the three countries urged the parties concerned to avoid any actions that could further deteriorate living conditions or violate international law, and affirmed their determination to strengthen coordinated humanitarian response to mitigate the repercussions of the crisis.Read Also
-
Ambassadors of Korea, Japan visit ice rink at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah arena
Indonesia rights body probing civilian killings in Papua
Video: Hot Wheels thrills Doha with high-octane family experience
The statement emphasized the need to adhere to international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.
The three countries also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting human rights, democratic values, and pluralism, calling for the launch of a serious and constructive dialogue in line with international law that would help achieve a lasting solution to the crisis.
They stressed the importance of enabling the Cuban people to freely determine their future within a political process that respects their will and aspirations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment