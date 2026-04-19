Video: Hot Wheels Thrills Doha With High-Octane Family Experience

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Motorsport excitement has continued to shift into high gear as Qatar Calendar presents the adrenaline-charged Hot Wheels experience, bringing one of the world's most iconic toy brands to life in an immersive, family-friendly event.

Being held until May 2, at the Katara Village South Parking, as part of the country's expanding entertainment calendar, the Hot Wheels activation transforms imagination into reality with a series of interactive zones, live demonstrations and hands-on activities designed to captivate visitors of all ages.

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The event reflects Qatar Calendar's ongoing strategy to diversify leisure offerings while reinforcing the country's reputation as a regional hub for world-class entertainment.

At the heart of the experience are life-sized Hot Wheels tracks, where gravity-defying loops, daring stunts and high-speed races recreate the thrill that has defined the brand for generations. Young fans are given the opportunity to design and test their own miniature cars, combining creativity with engineering principles in a dynamic, engaging environment.

Families are also treated to live stunt shows featuring professional drivers executing precision manoeuvres, high jumps and drift sequences that mirror the action-packed spirit of Hot Wheels. These performances have emerged as a major highlight, drawing enthusiastic crowds and adding a theatrical dimension to the event.

Beyond the track, interactive zones invited visitors to build their own dream cars, test gravity-defying stunts on mini ramps, and challenge friends in thrilling arcade-style games.

Live entertainment kept the energy high with spectacular stunt shows scheduled throughout the night. Professional drivers launched Hot Wheels-inspired vehicles into daring flips and high-speed drifts, drawing cheers and gasps from the crowd at 6pm, 7.30pm, 9pm, and later slots.

Speaking to The Peninsula during a break in the show, Grace Alvarez, who attended the event with her family, remarked,“The show was exhilarating from start to finish, and my children were extremely enthusiastic to be present. My oldest son is passionate about car racing and stunts, and it was a thrilling experience for him to witness in person what he usually sees on television. It was truly a remarkable show.”

Organisers say the event is designed not only to entertain but also to inspire curiosity and innovation among young audiences. By merging play with elements of science, technology and design, the activation encourages children to explore concepts such as speed, motion and mechanics in an accessible way.

The Hot Wheels event underscores Qatar Calendar's commitment to curating diverse experiences that appeal to residents and visitors alike, particularly during peak seasons.

It also aligns with broader national efforts to enhance community engagement through inclusive, high-quality events.

With its blend of spectacle, education and nostalgia, the Hot Wheels experience has quickly become a standout attraction, offering a vivid reminder that play, when brought to life at scale, can deliver unforgettable moments for the whole family.