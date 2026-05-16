Neetu Kapoor Celebrates 51 Years Of 'Khel Khel Mein' Starring Rishi Kapoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor seems to have taken a trip down memory lane as she marked 51 years of her iconic film 'Khel Khel Mein'.

Sharing a vintage still from the film on her social media account, the actress posted a romantic poster of the movie featuring herself alongside late actor Rishi Kapoor.

In the picture, a young Neetu is seen looking at Rishi with love, while gently placing a finger on his lips.

Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote,“51 Years Of Khel Khel Mein” and added,“Released on 16th May 1975.”

Talking about the movie, directed by Ravi Tandon, 'Khel Khel Mein' went on to become one of the most loved films of its time.

The story revolving youthful college drama soon turned into a gripping thriller, revolving around a harmless prank that takes a dangerous turn.

The film also boasted a chartbuster soundtrack composed by R.D. Burman, with songs like 'Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge', 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu', 'Humne Tumko Dekha', and 'Aaye Lo Pyar Ke Din" becoming timeless classics.

Talking about 'Khel Khel Mein' was also one of the movies that further strengthened Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's off screen bond, making them eventually fall in love.

The two reportedly fell in love while working together during the 1970s and eventually tied the knot on January 22, 1980.

The couple went on to become parents to daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor.

After marriage, Neetu Kapoor took a sabbatical from work to focus on family life.

Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a battle with leukemia.

In recent years, Neetu has gradually returned to work. She was recently seen in the movie 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' as the lead. It also starred her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, marking her Bollywood debut.

–IANS

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