Body Surfing Launches At Cox's Bazar

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Cox's Bazar: Body surfing, a centuries-old water sport that originated in Hawaii, has officially begun its journey at Cox's Bazar beach, with enthusiasts hoping it will boost both sea safety and adventure tourism in Bangladesh.

The formal inauguration took place at Laboni Point on May10, where around 30 body surfers participated in the event.

Unlike traditional surfing, body surfing relies on using the body and ocean waves to glide back toward shore without a large surfboard. Organizers said, the sport not only offers recreation but can also help improve ocean safety, especially in dealing with dangerous rip currents.

Bangladesh Body Surfing founder Zainal Abedin said, the sport began more than 300 years ago in the Hawaiian Islands, inspired by dolphins riding waves back to shore. He said body surfing later became the foundation for many modern surfing styles now popular worldwide.

He added that introducing the sport in Bangladesh could eventually help develop athletes capable of competing internationally, including in future Olympic events.

Another organizer, Md Osman Gani, said many tourists at Cox's Bazar face danger even in shallow water due to strong waves and rip currents. According to him, learning basic body surfing techniques can help people return safely to shore during emergencies.

Organizers also announced free weekly training sessions every Thursday morning at Laboni Point, open to both locals and tourists.

Participants believe the sport could add a new dimension to tourism at Cox's Bazar, the world's longest natural sea beach, while also promoting water safety awareness among visitors.