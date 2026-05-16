Trump Claims 'Total Military Victory' Over Iran, Says US Strikes Severely Damaged Tehran's Capabilities

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 16 (IANS) US President Donald Trump defended US military operations linked to Iran and insisted Tehran's military capabilities had been severely damaged.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling to Anchorage, Alaska, Trump said,“We had a total military victory,” claiming the United States had destroyed Iran's naval and air assets and degraded missile production facilities.

Trump also mentioned that he had agreed to the ceasefire despite reservations, describing it as a move requested by other nations, including Pakistan.

“We really did the cease-fire at the request of other nations. I wouldn't have really been in favour of it...” Trump said.

Speaking on the ceasefire, Trump did not elaborate on the exact nature of Pakistan's involvement, but his comments came during a wide-ranging interaction dominated by discussions on Iran, China, Taiwan and global security issues.

At the same time, Trump suggested that diplomatic channels remained open. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping shared Washington's position that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons.

“He feels strongly they can't have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said while describing his recent talks with Xi.

Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz remained effectively under US control following military operations in the region.

“They've done no business - literally, they've done no business in the last two and a half weeks,” he said, referring to Iranian-linked shipping activity through the strategic waterway.

During the exchange, Trump indicated he was still considering future military options against Iran if required.

“I can say this with very, very strong conviction, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, not going to happen,” he said.

The President additionally revealed that discussions with China covered artificial intelligence cooperation, Taiwan tensions, trade and denuclearisation.

On Taiwan, Trump said Xi opposed any move towards Taiwanese independence and warned against confrontation. Trump added that he had made“no commitment either way” regarding future US policy.