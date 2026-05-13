Ahead Of Sentencing, US Seeks $1M Forfeiture From Ex-Celsius Exec

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A former Celsius executive is set to forfeit more than $1 million ahead of a sentencing hearing in the U.S. district court system, according to court filings. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York indicated that Roni Cohen-Pavon consented to a judgment of $1,070,000 representing proceeds traceable to his alleged crimes, with credit for funds-whether cash or cryptocurrency-held in Celsius that may be available through the platform's bankruptcy process.

Cohen-Pavon pleaded guilty in September 2023 to fraud and conspiracy to commit price manipulation tied to Celsius's CEL token. In advancing the case, U.S. authorities did not prescribe a specific sentence but requested the judge consider a potential sentencing reduction for substantial assistance rendered by the defendant. He is scheduled to appear for sentencing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Thursday.

The Celsius collapse stands among the crypto industry's most consequential bankruptcies of 2022. It unfolded in a period that also saw the Terra ecosystem's downfall and contributed to a broader wave of distress that culminated in FTX's Chapter 11 filing. In a related development, former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky was sentenced to 12 years in prison in May 2025 after pleading guilty to commodities and securities fraud and agreeing to a forfeiture exceeding $48 million.

In April, Cohen-Pavon's counsel sought leniency, asking for a sentence of time served, underscoring the cooperation agreement and Cohen-Pavon's potential role in Mashinsky's guilty plea. They argued that the Celsius executive had taken“full responsibility for his conduct.” In a letter to Judge John Koeltl, Cohen-Pavon stated,“I pleaded guilty because I am guilty... I participated in the manipulation of the CEL token. I did not stop it when I should have, and I did not leave when I could have. I take full responsibility for that.”

The court-approved forfeiture amounts to $1,070,000 linked to proceeds traced to Cohen-Pavon's wrongdoing, with potential offsets for Celsius assets under bankruptcy. Cohen-Pavon pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy to manipulate the CEL token price in September 2023; sentencing factors will consider substantial cooperation with prosecutors. The Celsius case is part of a broader post-2022 enforcement narrative targeting crypto firms, market manipulation, and misrepresentation in crypto lending ecosystems. Separately, Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered that $10 million of assets tied to Sam Bankman-Fried be applied to his forfeiture obligations as part of the FTX proceedings, with Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years and a liability exceeding $11 billion; appeals remained pending as of the latest filings. In related filings, prosecutors and defense teams have highlighted cooperation and ongoing policy implications for crypto governance, market integrity, and bankruptcy treatment of digital assets.

Key takeawaysForfeiture, sentencing, and the enforcement context for crypto executives

The Cohen-Pavon matter illustrates how U.S. prosecutors pursue financial penalties that trace to illicit conduct in crypto markets and how those penalties interact with bankruptcy procedures. The $1.07 million judgment signals the government's effort to recover proceeds believed to originate from manipulation schemes associated with a high-profile token tied to a bankrupt platform. The court filings also reflect a structural tension in crypto enforcement: penalties are pursued in parallel with complex asset recovery processes that cross into bankruptcy estates and digital asset holdings.

From a regulatory and compliance perspective, the case underscores several practical implications for crypto firms, exchanges, and platform operators. First, it highlights the risk that executives and employees can face aggressive enforcement actions for market manipulation and related fraud in crypto markets. Second, it reinforces the role of cooperation credits in sentencing, a factor that may influence corporate governance considerations, internal investigations, and the design of compliance programs. Third, it emphasizes the importance of transparent asset tracing and the treatment of digital assets in bankruptcy contexts, an area that has grown increasingly intricate as crypto assets are exchanged, stored, and audited in real-world estate-like processes.

Broader context: Celsius, Terra, and the evolving enforcement landscape

The Celsius collapse was a watershed event in 2022, signaling vulnerabilities in crypto lender models and the liquidity risks tied to yield strategies that relied on volatile token economics. Analysts note that the episode occurred in a tumultuous period that also involved the Terra collapse and major platform distress that culminated in the FTX bankruptcy. In the wake of these events, U.S. authorities intensified scrutiny over market manipulation, disclosures, and the legality of complex tokenized instruments used by crypto firms to attract and retain customers.

The broader enforcement environment continues to evolve, with agencies such as the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pursuing cases that touch on securities, commodities, and payment token questions. In parallel, the criminal-justice approach to enforcement intersects with regulatory regimes abroad, including the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), which aims to harmonize licensing, investor protection, and market integrity standards. For institutions, this convergence reinforces the necessity of robust AML/KYC frameworks, rigorous internal controls, and clear governance structures to manage legal risk across cross-border operations.

Enforcement actions tied to the SBF case and implications for policy

In a separate but contemporaneous action, SDNY Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered that $10 million in assets associated with Sam Bankman-Fried be applied toward his forfeiture agreement. Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison, faces a total liability exceeding $11 billion for the fraud and misappropriation of customer funds. As of the latest proceedings, his attempts to seek a new trial had been denied, and his appeal to overturn the conviction remained under review by the Second Circuit. The Kaplan decision highlights how asset recovery and forfeiture play a central role in high-profile crypto prosecutions, alongside traditional sentencing considerations.

For policymakers and compliance professionals, the Bankman-Fried case and related Celsius developments illustrate ongoing tensions between rapid innovation in crypto markets and the need for robust oversight. The enforcement trajectory reinforces the expectation that regulators will scrutinize token economics, disclosures around custody and custody arrangements, and the handling of customer funds in the context of corporate restructuring. It also underscores the importance of coordinated actions across jurisdictions as regulators pursue cross-border asset tracing and restitution in complex digital-asset ecosystems.

Looking ahead, market participants and observers should monitor how potential sentencing outcomes, asset-recovery decisions, and regulatory developments interact with ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, licensing considerations, and international regulatory alignment. The convergence of criminal enforcement, bankruptcy law, and regulatory oversight is likely to shape governance standards for crypto firms, influence licensing decisions, and inform AML/KYC policy design in the period ahead.

Closing perspective: The sequence of cases surrounding Celsius and FTX-era executives reinforces a clear priority for enforcement authorities-establishing accountability for market manipulation, fraud, and misuse of customer assets within digital-asset platforms. As regulatory frameworks mature and cross-border cooperation intensifies, institutions engaging in crypto activities should expect continued scrutiny, greater emphasis on compliance infrastructure, and a measured but persistent risk of execution actions tied to misconduct in crypto markets.

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