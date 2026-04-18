Wana Leaders Draw The Line: Deadline Given For Recovery Of Abducted Politician

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A key jirga was held in Wana, Lower South Waziristan, involving the administration, police, and leaders of the United Political Peace Pasoon, to protest the rising insecurity in the district. The participants expressed serious concern over the abduction of PPP District General Secretary Imran Mukhlis and pump manager Amjad Wazir, demanding their immediate recovery.

Deputy Commissioner Musarrat Zaman and District Police Officer Muhammad Tahir Shah attended the jirga and informed participants that operations are underway to recover Imran Mukhlis and other abductees. They requested time until this evening from the political leaders, which was accepted.

Leaders of the United Political Peace Pasoon warned that if Imran Mukhlis is not recovered within the given time, they will announce their future course of action.

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They also expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of kidnappings, target killings, and bomb blasts, stating that people in the district feel increasingly unsafe.

Political leaders urged the security forces, police, and district administration to take immediate and effective measures to restore peace and eliminate crimes such as kidnapping for ransom.

It is worth mentioning that Imran Mukhlis was abducted yesterday along with his vehicle by unknown armed men from the Ghwakhwa area of Wana. In recent months, the law and order situation in Lower South Waziristan-especially in areas like Barmal and Wana-has been steadily deteriorating.