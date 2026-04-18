Azerbaijan Attends Informal Meeting Of OTS Council Of Foreign Ministers In Turkish Antalya
The meeting attendants included representatives from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the OTS Secretary General, Kubanychbek Omuraliyev.
The meeting was the next stage of high-level contacts that have recently gained momentum within the framework of the OTS, which is described by the member states as the "Family Assembly".
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