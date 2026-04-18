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Azerbaijan Attends Informal Meeting Of OTS Council Of Foreign Ministers In Turkish Antalya

Azerbaijan Attends Informal Meeting Of OTS Council Of Foreign Ministers In Turkish Antalya


2026-04-18 10:04:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan, the current chair of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), has attended an informal meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers within the framework of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

The meeting attendants included representatives from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the OTS Secretary General, Kubanychbek Omuraliyev.

The meeting was the next stage of high-level contacts that have recently gained momentum within the framework of the OTS, which is described by the member states as the "Family Assembly".

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Trend News Agency

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