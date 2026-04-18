Kerala Minister Visits Wayanad Rehab Project Site Amid Cracks In New Homes

MENAFN - IANS) Kalpetta, April 18 (IANS) Mounting concerns over the rehabilitation of landslide survivors in Wayanad have come into sharp focus, as Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan's visit on Saturday to the township project at Elston Estate triggered fresh debate over construction quality, delays, and accountability.

The Minister inspected a house in the Mundakkai–Chooralmala rehabilitation township where cracks were reportedly found, even as the local ruling Left leaders accompanied him.

With the possibility of protests looming, police were deployed in the area.

During the visit, visible seepage marks on the roof drew attention, though Minister Rajan dismissed claims of structural cracks, saying that only water leakage stains were present.

He clarified that the houses have not yet been formally handed over to beneficiaries and that only land titles have been distributed so far.

"Issues will be taken seriously if they arise after handover. The contractor will be held accountable as per agreement," he said, assuring that the state government guarantees corrective action.

The project, which includes 410 houses, is expected to be completed by October, failing which those responsible will face consequences.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress has announced a protest at the site, further intensifying the political heat.

It was in July 2024 the devastating landslides that left hundreds displaced.

Survivors continue to wait for permanent homes, with many rehabilitation promises yet to be fulfilled.

Though more than 1,000 families were initially identified for resettlement, the list has since shrunk to around 451, raising questions over transparency and eligibility.

Equally troubling are allegations regarding the quality of construction.

Houses reportedly built at a cost of around Rs 30 lakh each have shown signs of damage even before occupancy.

While official claims suggest more than 170 houses have been completed, reports indicate only a fraction are even partially habitable, with several lacking basic finishing work.

Questions are also being raised over the utilisation of funds that poured in after the disaster.

With crores received in aid, the absence of clear accounting has fueled suspicions of mismanagement.

Locals allege large-scale irregularities, pointing to incomplete infrastructure and poor-quality construction as evidence.

Beyond housing, many indirectly affected, small traders and plantation workers, who lost their livelihoods remain overlooked.

As the state government defends its position and promises corrective steps, the visible cracks, both literal and administrative, continue to deepen the anxieties of a community still waiting to rebuild its future.