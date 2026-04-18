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China Penalizes Major E-Commerce Platforms
(MENAFN) China has levied penalties amounting to $526 million against seven leading e-commerce platforms due to violations involving “ghost shop” activities and breaches of food safety regulations, according to reports from state media on Friday. The total fines reached 3.597 billion yuan and were issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation, which also seized what it labeled as “illegal” profits.
Among the companies penalized are Shanghai Xunmeng Information Technology Co (PDD), Beijing Sankuai Technology Co (Meituan), Beijing Jingdong 360 Degree E-commerce Co (JD.com), Shanghai Lazhas Information Technology Co (formerly Ele.me, now Taobao Flash Purchase), Beijing Douyin Technology Co (Douyin), Zhejiang Taobao Network Co (Taobao), and Zhejiang Tmall Network Co (Tmall), as reported by Global Times.
Regulators stated that these platforms were implicated in “ghost delivery” practices alongside multiple food safety violations. Authorities also emphasized that such conduct undermined proper market supervision and consumer protection standards.
In response, officials have instructed all seven firms to eliminate “ghost shops” that had not gone through appropriate verification procedures and to sever ties with order-transfer platforms associated with these operations.
Furthermore, the launch of new food vendors—especially in sectors more vulnerable to exploitation such as dessert and takeaway outlets—has been temporarily suspended for a period ranging from three to nine months.
Among the companies penalized are Shanghai Xunmeng Information Technology Co (PDD), Beijing Sankuai Technology Co (Meituan), Beijing Jingdong 360 Degree E-commerce Co (JD.com), Shanghai Lazhas Information Technology Co (formerly Ele.me, now Taobao Flash Purchase), Beijing Douyin Technology Co (Douyin), Zhejiang Taobao Network Co (Taobao), and Zhejiang Tmall Network Co (Tmall), as reported by Global Times.
Regulators stated that these platforms were implicated in “ghost delivery” practices alongside multiple food safety violations. Authorities also emphasized that such conduct undermined proper market supervision and consumer protection standards.
In response, officials have instructed all seven firms to eliminate “ghost shops” that had not gone through appropriate verification procedures and to sever ties with order-transfer platforms associated with these operations.
Furthermore, the launch of new food vendors—especially in sectors more vulnerable to exploitation such as dessert and takeaway outlets—has been temporarily suspended for a period ranging from three to nine months.
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