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Iran Calls for Use of "Rational, Diplomatic Path” to Ease Tensions
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian struck a cautiously conciliatory tone Monday, urging the pursuit of every available diplomatic channel to defuse the spiraling regional crisis — even as his own government flatly rejected the prospect of a fresh round of negotiations with Washington.
"While resisting threats, every rational and diplomatic path must be used to reduce tensions," a state-run news agency quoted Pezeshkian as saying.
"At the same time, distrust of the enemy and vigilance in interactions are undeniable necessities," he added.
The tempered overture was swiftly undercut by Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, who issued a blunt rebuff to any expectation of renewed US-Iran dialogue. "The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any deadlines or ultimatums in pursuing its national interests," Baqaei said in a statement carried by a semi-official news agency.
"Safeguarding national interests will continue for as long as necessary, and in the event of any new adventurism by the United States or the Israeli regime, the armed forces will respond with full strength and decisive power," he added.
The sharply conflicting signals from Tehran emerged on the same day two Pakistani sources familiar with the ongoing mediation process told media that an Iranian delegation would in fact attend a second round of talks with the US — deepening the ambiguity surrounding Tehran's actual intentions.
The two sides held their first direct engagement in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, which concluded without agreement on April 12 — the highest-level US-Iran contact since the countries severed diplomatic relations in 1979. A Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire, announced April 8, has nominally held since, offering a fragile pause to weeks of hostilities that ignited following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February — attacks to which Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US military assets.
"While resisting threats, every rational and diplomatic path must be used to reduce tensions," a state-run news agency quoted Pezeshkian as saying.
"At the same time, distrust of the enemy and vigilance in interactions are undeniable necessities," he added.
The tempered overture was swiftly undercut by Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, who issued a blunt rebuff to any expectation of renewed US-Iran dialogue. "The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any deadlines or ultimatums in pursuing its national interests," Baqaei said in a statement carried by a semi-official news agency.
"Safeguarding national interests will continue for as long as necessary, and in the event of any new adventurism by the United States or the Israeli regime, the armed forces will respond with full strength and decisive power," he added.
The sharply conflicting signals from Tehran emerged on the same day two Pakistani sources familiar with the ongoing mediation process told media that an Iranian delegation would in fact attend a second round of talks with the US — deepening the ambiguity surrounding Tehran's actual intentions.
The two sides held their first direct engagement in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, which concluded without agreement on April 12 — the highest-level US-Iran contact since the countries severed diplomatic relations in 1979. A Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire, announced April 8, has nominally held since, offering a fragile pause to weeks of hostilities that ignited following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February — attacks to which Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US military assets.
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