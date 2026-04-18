IPL 2026: SRH Pick Coetzee As Injury Replacement For Payne

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in Gerald Coetzee as an injury replacement for David Payne for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

The franchise confirmed the move in an official media advisory on Saturday with Payne ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury. The left-arm pacer featured in two matches this season, picking up as many wickets before being sidelined.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for David Payne for the remainder of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Payne - who played 2 games for SRH in the ongoing IPL season and picked 2 wickets from the same - is ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury," the league said in a statement

Coetzee, a right-arm fast bowler, arrives with significant international pedigree, having represented South Africa national cricket team across formats. The 24-year-old has played four Tests, 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is, claiming a total of 67 international wickets.

Coetzee, who went unsold at this year's auction, has experience in the IPL with Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. He took 15 wickets in 14 matches.

The 25-year-old was part of South Africa's squad for the T20 World Cup but did not play. After the tournament, he participated in all five T20Is against New Zealand. He is set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2 crore.

Meanwhile, SRH received a boost with the arrival of captain Pat Cummins, who joined the team on April 17. He is expected to play in their match against Rajasthan Royals on April 25. Currently, SRH is fifth on the points table and will face Chennai Super Kings later on April 18.

He is no stranger to the IPL either, having previously featured in 14 matches for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, where he picked up 15 wickets.

Known for his pace and aggressive approach, Coetzee adds firepower to SRH's bowling attack as they look to strengthen their campaign in the business end of the tournament

The South African quick will join the Hyderabad-based franchise for a fee of INR 2 crore, stepping in as a like-for-like pace option following Payne's untimely injury setback.