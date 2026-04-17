Traffic Curbs, Airport Restrictions In Place For PM Modi's Coimbatore Visit And Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, April 18 (IANS) Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place across the city on Saturday in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address a public rally in Coimbatore today evening as part of the NDA's campaign for the Assembly elections.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister will arrive in Coimbatore in the evening and proceed to the rally venue, where he will address party workers and the public, seeking support for NDA candidates in the upcoming polls.

Senior BJP leaders and alliance representatives are expected to share the stage during the high-profile campaign event.

In anticipation of large crowds and tight security, the city police have imposed traffic diversions from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. across key arterial roads, particularly along Avinashi Road and surrounding areas.

Heavy vehicles and buses coming from Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur will not be allowed to enter the city via Avinashi Road through the Airport junction (SITRA). These vehicles have been directed to take a diversion at Neelambur and use the L&T bypass, proceeding through Chinthamanipudur junction, Ondipudur, and Singanallur.

Similarly, outbound buses and heavy vehicles must divert at Lakshmi Mills junction, move through Puliakulam to reach Tiruchi Road, and continue via Ramanathapuram, Singanallur, and the L&T bypass.

Light motor vehicles entering from Neelambur should turn right at Thottipalayam junction and proceed via Thottipalayam, Kaikolapalayam, Kalapatti junction, and Vilankurichi.

Vehicles leaving the city via Avinashi Road must take a U-turn at Tidel Park junction and use Kamarajar Road, Singanallur, Ondipudur, and the L&T bypass.

Stringent restrictions have also been imposed at the Coimbatore International Airport. Entry of all vehicles to the airport will be prohibited from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. due to the movement of VVIPs, including the Prime Minister, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, and the Union Home Minister.

Private vehicles and taxis will not be allowed up to the terminal entrance during this period.

Passengers with flights scheduled between 4 P.M. and 8 P.M. have been advised to reach the airport before 4 P.M.

Those arriving later must get down at the Airport junction and walk to the terminal. Parking of taxis and other vehicles inside the airport premises has also been banned on Saturday.

Police have urged residents to plan travel accordingly and cooperate with authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow and security during the Prime Minister's visit.