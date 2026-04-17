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Antalya Forum Would Promote Shared Human Understanding: Amir Posts On X


2026-04-17 11:02:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani expressed hope that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum would play a meaningful role in strengthening dialogue and fostering mutual human understanding.

In a post published on his account on X, His Highness the Amir said that he had participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where discussions focused on prospects for shaping and anticipating the future in light of global uncertainties driven by rising tensions. He added that he had met with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as a number of heads of state and government from brotherly and friendly nations.

His Highness the Amir further voiced hope that the forum would contribute to advancing dialogue and deepening mutual human understanding. (QNA)

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Gulf Times

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