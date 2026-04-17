Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This informational report is formatted using brand-provided materials and does not constitute a product review, ranking, or independent evaluation.

In this context, "claims evaluated" refers to how Guardality describes its product features and intended functionality, rather than a certified or independently verified assessment.

This report contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. All product details below are sourced from the brand and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.







Guardality is positioned toward consumers who carry contactless payment cards, smart passports, or RFID-enabled IDs and want to better understand how RFID-blocking technology is described in product materials. The brand offers a slim, wallet-format card that uses passive conductive technology - what the company calls CyberShield - to attenuate radio frequency signals from contactless cards while they remain inside the wallet.

This report is structured using information provided in official Guardality product materials and is presented in an informational format for consumer awareness. The sections below cover product functionality, technology context, pricing, guarantee terms, and what consumers may want to confirm before ordering - all drawn from brand-published materials.

View the current Guardality offer (official Guardality page) to confirm current details before reading further.

Individual results and protection outcomes may vary. RFID blocking products are consumer electronics, not certified security instruments. Consult a cybersecurity professional for comprehensive identity protection guidance.

What Guardality Is: Product Overview From Brand Materials

Guardality describes the product as a direct-to-consumer RFID blocking card designed to sit inside a standard wallet alongside existing cards and create a passive electromagnetic shield around contactless cards, passports, and IDs. Brand materials position it as a wallet-friendly alternative to individual RFID-blocking sleeves or specialty RFID wallets, with the stated advantage that a single Guardality card protects multiple cards simultaneously - no separate sleeve needed for each one.

The brand describes the card as manufactured to comply with applicable safety and manufacturing standards. Product materials describe the card as waterproof, tear-proof, and built to last three or more years without requiring charging, batteries, or activation of any kind. At 1.1mm thick, brand materials describe it as designed to fit inside existing wallets without adding noticeable bulk.

Guardality is operated by a Lithuania-based company, with customer support contact details provided on the official website. Readers should verify current company and contact information directly through official channels before purchasing. Brand Terms of Service state that Guardality products are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease - consistent with the product's positioning as a consumer electronics item.

View the current Guardality offer (official Guardality page) to confirm current availability and pricing.

CyberShield Technology: How Guardality Describes It

Guardality describes the product's core feature as "CyberShield Technology" - a passive electromagnetic shielding mechanism the brand states creates a 5cm protection radius around contactless cards in the wallet. Brand materials state this technology blocks RFID and NFC signals operating at 13.56 MHz, the frequency range used by most modern contactless payment cards, smart passports, transit cards, and hotel keycards.

The passive shielding mechanism described by the brand is consistent with approaches discussed in RF engineering literature related to electromagnetic signal attenuation at similar frequencies. This type of mechanism generally involves embedding a conductive metallic layer within the card material. When positioned near RFID-enabled cards, this layer creates a Faraday cage effect that attenuates electromagnetic signals within the relevant frequency range - the same general principle behind RFID-blocking wallets, sleeves, and passport holders widely available in the consumer market.

"CyberShield Technology" is Guardality's branded name for this passive blocking mechanism as applied in their product. Consumers should understand that term as product branding for the described functionality rather than as a reference to an independently certified or third-party verified specification.

Real-world effectiveness also depends on physical variables: the distance between the card and any nearby reader, signal strength, the specific card type being protected, and exactly how the Guardality card is positioned inside the wallet relative to the cards being shielded. No independent third-party laboratory validation reports are referenced on the product page at the time of this writing.

RFID Skimming: Technology Context Consumers Should Know

Guardality's product positioning describes RFID skimming as a potential concern for some consumers carrying contactless cards in public environments. Brand materials state that digital thieves can use RFID scanners to capture card data from a distance without any physical contact.

The technical capability to read contactless card data using RFID or NFC equipment is documented in security research settings. That said, an important distinction exists across card types. Modern contactless payment cards - including Visa payWave, Mastercard Contactless, and American Express ExpressPay - use dynamic transaction codes that change with every tap. A data packet captured through an unauthorized scan generally can't be reused to complete a subsequent transaction, because the cryptographic code is single-use. Security research has noted that documented fraud directly attributable to passive RFID skimming in everyday public environments remains limited in published case literature.

The risk picture looks different for certain card types. Smart passports, older-generation RFID-enabled access cards, and transit cards that store static rather than dynamic data represent the use cases where passive blocking may be more directly applicable. Consumers traveling internationally with smart passports, or those carrying older-format access cards in high-traffic environments, represent the audience Guardality's materials most directly address.

What Guardality Protects - and What It Doesn't

Brand materials describe protection coverage for any card using 13.56 MHz contactless technology - including most contactless debit and credit cards, smart passports, RFID-enabled driver's licenses, transit cards, and hotel keycards.

One important functional note from the brand's FAQ: the blocking function operates while cards are inside the wallet. For legitimate use - tapping to pay, presenting a transit card, scanning a passport at a checkpoint - the specific card is simply removed from the wallet as normal. The shielding applies to cards sitting inside the wallet alongside the Guardality card, not to cards held out at a reader.

Brand materials do not claim that Guardality protects against all forms of identity theft, account takeover, or financial fraud. Phishing, merchant data breaches, and compromised account credentials account for the majority of digital identity fraud, and none of those involve physical RFID scanning. Consumers whose primary concern is digital fraud are looking at a different category of protection tool than what Guardality describes.

Pricing and Package Options

Guardality brand materials describe the product as available in multiple package formats, with per-unit pricing varying by quantity selected. Readers should confirm current availability and pricing directly on the official website, as terms are subject to change.

Based on brand-published materials at the time of this report, package options include a 2-card format, a 4-card format, a 7-card format, and a 10-card format. Per-unit pricing decreases at higher quantities per the brand's published pricing structure. Shipping costs are calculated at checkout, with worldwide delivery available. Brand shipping materials describe most orders as dispatched within 12 hours, with standard delivery taking 5 to 12 business days. International orders may be subject to import duties or customs fees depending on the destination country - brand materials note this is the buyer's responsibility.

All pricing details are subject to change. Confirm current terms by viewing the current Guardality offer (official Guardality page).

The 30-Day Guarantee: What Brand Materials State

Brand-published refund terms describe a 30-day money-back guarantee for Guardality purchases. The published policy states that customers who aren't satisfied may contact the brand within 30 calendar days of delivery to request a full refund of the purchase price.

Products must be returned in brand-new condition and in original packaging. Customers are responsible for return shipping costs, and brand materials state that prepaid return labels are not provided. Return centers are located in the USA, Germany, France, UK, and Lithuania - customers receive a designated return address from the support team rather than sending to the corporate office. Brand materials indicate refunds are processed within 5 to 7 business days of receiving the return, with an additional 3 to 20 business days for the amount to appear in the buyer's account depending on the payment method.

Keeping your purchase confirmation and reviewing the full refund policy on the official website before ordering is recommended.

Consumer Considerations: How the Product May Fit Different Situations

Based on Guardality's brand materials, the following consumer contexts may align with what the product describes:

Frequent international travelers carrying smart passports or older-format RFID cards: Brand materials position Guardality as particularly relevant for high-traffic travel environments - airports, transit systems, and international destinations where contactless card scanning is more likely. Consumers carrying smart passports or older static-data access cards may find the described use case most directly applicable to their situation.

Consumers who want passive, no-maintenance protection: Brand materials describe zero setup, no charging, and no activation. The card format is positioned for people who want protection built into their existing wallet without managing a separate chargeable device or slipping each card individually into its own sleeve.

Those carrying multiple contactless cards who prefer a single-card solution: Brand materials position Guardality as protecting multiple cards at once from one card placed in the wallet - a different convenience profile than individual card sleeves, which require separate insertion for each card.

The product description may align less directly with consumers who:

Require independent certification documentation before purchasing: No third-party certification approvals or independent laboratory validation reports are currently referenced on the Guardality product page. Consumers for whom this is a prerequisite should contact the manufacturer directly before ordering.

Are primarily concerned with digital fraud: Phishing, account credential theft, and merchant data breaches are the leading documented channels for identity fraud - none of which involve physical RFID scanning. A physical wallet card doesn't address those threat vectors, and consumers whose concern is digital in nature are evaluating a different category of tool.

Carry only modern dynamic-code payment cards: For consumers whose wallets contain exclusively current-generation contactless payment cards with dynamic transaction coding, the specific risk profile that passive RFID blocking addresses is more limited, based on the security research context described above.

Consumer Questions About Guardality

How does the blocking function work?

Brand materials describe the product as using a passive conductive layer - what they call CyberShield Technology - that attenuates electromagnetic signals in the 13.56 MHz range. The underlying mechanism is consistent with Faraday cage shielding principles discussed in RF engineering literature.

Does it block NFC as well as RFID?

Brand materials state that Guardality is designed to block both RFID and NFC signals at 13.56 MHz, covering the frequencies used by most modern contactless payment cards, smart passports, and transit cards.

Will it interfere with normal card use?

The blocking function applies to cards that remain inside the wallet. For tapping to pay, presenting a transit card, or scanning a passport, the card is simply removed from the wallet as usual. The shielding only operates on cards sitting inside the wallet alongside the Guardality card.

Is the product independently tested or certified?

No independent third-party test reports or certification body approvals are referenced on the product page at the time of this writing. Consumers who require that documentation should contact the manufacturer directly before purchasing.

How long is it designed to last?

Brand materials describe Guardality as waterproof, tear-proof, and built to last three or more years without replacement, charging, or maintenance.

Where is it manufactured?

Brand materials describe Guardality products as manufactured in China by licensed manufacturers that comply with applicable safety and manufacturing standards.

What company is behind the product?

Guardality materials reference the product as operated by a Lithuania-based company. Readers should verify current company and contact details directly on the official website before purchasing.

What is the return process?

Brand-published terms provide a 30-day window from the date of delivery. Customers contact... to receive a return authorization and designated return address. Products must be in original, unused condition, and return shipping is the customer's responsibility. View the current Guardality offer (official Guardality page) for the most current terms.

Summary

Guardality brand materials describe a passive, wallet-format RFID blocking card using what the brand calls CyberShield Technology - a conductive shielding mechanism consistent with Faraday cage principles discussed in RF engineering literature - designed to attenuate 13.56 MHz signals from contactless cards while they remain inside the wallet. The format is positioned for consumers who want passive protection without setup, charging, or per-card sleeve management.

The risk profile for passive RFID skimming varies significantly by card type. Modern dynamic-code payment cards present a different risk scenario than smart passports or older static-data cards, and the majority of documented identity theft and financial fraud occurs through digital channels - not physical RFID interception. No independent third-party test reports or certification documents are referenced on the product page. Brand materials describe a 30-day money-back guarantee, worldwide shipping, and manufacturing to applicable safety standards.

View the current Guardality offer (official Guardality page) for full product details and current pricing.

Contact Information

Guardality customer support details are as follows:

View the current Guardality offer (official Guardality page)

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This report presents Guardality product information using publicly available brand materials and does not constitute an independent editorial assessment, product endorsement, or third-party evaluation. All product details, technology descriptions, pricing, and policy terms are sourced from brand-published materials. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the manufacturer before making any purchasing decision.

Consumer Electronics Notice: Guardality is a consumer electronics product, not a certified security instrument. Per brand Terms of Service, products are sold "as is" with no warranties provided regarding suitability for specific personal needs or preferences. Individual protection outcomes depend on card types carried, wallet configuration, and physical proximity variables the manufacturer cannot control.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, package options, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced in this report are based on brand-published materials at the time of writing (April 2026) and are subject to change without notice. Readers should verify current terms on the official website before purchasing.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This report contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy or integrity of the information presented. The publisher is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.