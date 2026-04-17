West Asia Conflict: View Statements With Pinch Of Salt, Says Ex-Diplomat

Former senior diplomat Surendra Kumar on Friday said statements emerging from the West Asia conflict, including remarks by US President Donald Trump, should be viewed cautiously as diplomatic brinkmanship continues amid ongoing negotiations.

Diplomatic Brinkmanship and Conflicting Claims

Commenting on recent claims about a possible US-Iran deal and easing tensions in the region, Kumar said conflicting positions from different sides reflected an unsettled situation. "You see, when a conflict zone where a so-called ceasefire is still two to three days left, a lot of brinkmanship is going on. Statements should be taken with a pinch of salt because what they claim, what Iran claims, they're not on the same page. There is a lot of difference, and it's also on both sides, two-pronged," Kumar told ANI.

Referring to contrasting statements from Washington, he added, "At one time you say we are very close to a deal, he's signed a deal, he may go to Pakistan, the other side looks at the statement of his war secretary. 'We are ready, we will start bombing the moment this is...' so you're trying to basically, in boxing terms, it's jostling and giving sort of these punches so that the opponent is sort of softened and then you come back to expecting more sort of bargaining power, and then the other side is weak."

Hope for Peace in West Asia

Kumar stressed that despite the political posturing, any genuine progress towards peace would be welcome, especially given the broader regional impact. "Now, we would say that look, whatever may be the intent, so long as these efforts, whether they are coming only from USA, with Pakistan mediation, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Turkey, whatever country, so long as they can bring about some peace in the West Asia, opening of the Strait of Hormuz, flow of oil and gas and fertilizer, normalcy for the people working in Gulf countries, we will all welcome because this really affects all of us," he said.

He also expressed hope that ongoing discussions could lead to tangible results. "We must pray that all statements should lead to some concrete result on the ground. And only time will tell how close they are or how far they are. I wish and hope that they're very close and not only close, but a deal is struck, and he has to go to Pakistan by all means. He can go to Pakistan, we don't mind so long as there is peace. We should all pray for peace."

His remarks come amid heightened diplomatic activity involving multiple regional and global stakeholders attempting to de-escalate tensions in West Asia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)