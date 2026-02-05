11 J&K Districts Have No Psychiatrist: Minister

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– In a region carrying one of the heaviest burdens of trauma and post-conflict psychological distress in the region, Jammu and Kashmir is facing a severe mental health capacity crisis, with 11 districts functioning without a single psychiatrist, official data placed before the Assembly revealed on Thursday.

The disclosure is significant against the backdrop of studies suggesting that nearly half of Kashmir's adult population suffers from depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), driven by decades of conflict, instability and social disruption. Despite this high prevalence, access to specialised care remains sharply limited and stigma continues to discourage many from seeking treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a written reply to MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, the Health Department said the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) and the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) are operational in all districts and that basic services are available at multiple levels. However, an annexure to the reply revealed a stark human resource deficit that experts say undermines meaningful service delivery.

According to National Health Mission figures, Shopian, Bandipora, Kupwara, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar and Reasi currently have no psychiatrist posted. Across the entire Union Territory, the total number of mental health professionals in all categories stands at just 65.

The government cited digital interventions as partial mitigation, including the 24/7 Tele MANAS mental health helpline (14416) and tele-psychiatry consultations aimed at expanding reach. Awareness programmes in schools and colleges are also being conducted to help teachers identify early signs of distress and substance abuse among students.

Officials said addiction treatment facilities are available in all districts and that regular training is provided for teachers and frontline workers. The department further stated it has complied with directions stemming from the Supreme Court's Sukdeb Saha case (July 2025) by sharing required inputs with the School Education Department.